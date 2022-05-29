NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List | 100% Working (May 2022)

It’s that time of year when you can get free stuff in NBA 2K22 by simply entering some codes. NBA 2k22 locker codes have returned, and they’re better than ever. With the start of a new season, you’ll be able to earn even more rewards for your gaming efforts.

There are three types of locker codes, each of which will grant access to a variety of in-game items, such as players, MyTeam packs, MyPlayer gear, and other goodies. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get your hands on some sweet bonuses while playing the most recent version of one of our favorite games, now’s your chance! In this article, we’ll go over everything you need to know about this year’s NBA 2K22 locker codes, including how to use them.

What are Locker Codes in NBA 2K22?

Locker codes in NBA 2K22 are codes that can be redeemed in the game for special items. They’re completely free and provide players with virtual currency, locker room themes, and new customization options, among other things. The options are limitless! Once you enter the code correctly, the item of your choice is automatically added to your account. You don’t have to be concerned about any suspicious third-party websites infecting your account with a virus. The only requirement is that you have access to the internet; it couldn’t be simpler!

Players can use these codes to gain access to some of the game’s best features. They’re particularly useful when you want to give your account a free boost or customization.

List of NBA 2K22 Locker Codes (2022)

NBA is constantly adding new content and features, which is why we can’t get enough of it. NBA 2K22 locker codes are our way of attempting to assist you by providing you with the opportunity to win free merchandise. That’s why we’ve put together a list of all the newest locker codes for this year so that no one gets left out! Remember that each code only works once and that they won’t last indefinitely, so use them as soon as possible!

List of NBA 2K22 Locker Codes that are currently active (2022)

These codes are all currently active and will grant you access to a wealth of game content. Make sure to use them as soon as possible, as they may expire at any time.

Forever-Code-From-Ask-A-Dev : 50 Tokens, Hall of Fame Badge, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe or Zero Gravity Deluxe Pack (Never Expires)

: 50 Tokens, Hall of Fame Badge, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe or Zero Gravity Deluxe Pack (Never Expires) My Career-Hoodie-Hyperfly : Hyperfly Mavericks Pullover Hoodie

: Hyperfly Mavericks Pullover Hoodie My team-Consumables : Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost Pack or 50 Tokens

: Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost Pack or 50 Tokens My team-Pd-Jeremy-Lin : Pink Diamond Jeremy Lin

: Pink Diamond Jeremy Lin Swish-Dell-Or-Seth-Curry-Drop : Swish Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Galaxy Opal Dell Curry, or Galaxy Opal Seth Curry

: Swish Pack, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, Galaxy Opal Dell Curry, or Galaxy Opal Seth Curry Fearless-Pack-Or-Diamond-Shoe : Fearless Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack

: Fearless Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Heroes-Have-Returned-To-My team : Fearless Pack, Diamond Contract, HOF Badge, 25 Tokens, or 50 Tokens

: Fearless Pack, Diamond Contract, HOF Badge, 25 Tokens, or 50 Tokens Ask-A-Dev-Zero-Gravity: Zero Gravity Deluxe Pack.

List of NBA 2K22 Locker Codes that Have Expired (2022)

These codes have all passed their expiration date and are no longer valid. They may be active from time to time, but you’ll have to wait for them to reactivate before redeeming them.

Supernova-Pack-Or-Tokens-82 D7p : Supernova Pack or 5 Tokens

: Supernova Pack or 5 Tokens My team-Supernova-Cards-Hfa77 : Supernova Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack, or 5 Tokens

: Supernova Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack, or 5 Tokens Glitched-Pack-Or-Tokens-F95 Xs : Glitched Pack or 5 tokens

: Glitched Pack or 5 tokens Glitched-Cards-In-My team-Sc55 K : Glitched Jason Williams, a Glitched Pack, 25 tokens, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe Pack, or a HOF Badge

: Glitched Jason Williams, a Glitched Pack, 25 tokens, Diamond Contract, Diamond Shoe Pack, or a HOF Badge Limited-Edition-4-Pack-Kp3 Xz : Limited Edition IV Pack or 5 tokens

: Limited Edition IV Pack or 5 tokens My team-Season-6-Draft-Ticket : Draft Ticket

: Draft Ticket Limited-Edition-4-Hg6 Lp : Limited Edition IV Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack, or 5 Tokens

: Limited Edition IV Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack, or 5 Tokens Myteam-Fan-Favorites-2 Twd8 : Fan Favorites Pack or Diamond Shoe Boost

: Fan Favorites Pack or Diamond Shoe Boost My team-Out-Of-Position-Packs : Out Of Position Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack

: Out Of Position Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Myteam-Mash-Up-Super-Packs : Limited Edition, Maxed Out, or Level up Pack

: Limited Edition, Maxed Out, or Level up Pack Maxed-Out-Two-Lwx2 E : Maxed out Two Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack or 5 Tokens

: Maxed out Two Pack, Diamond Shoe Pack or 5 Tokens Nba-Myteam-75 Th-80 S-90 S-Pack : Nba 75th 80s/90s Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost or 3 Tokens

: Nba 75th 80s/90s Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost or 3 Tokens Nba-Myteam-75 Th-2010 S-2000 S : Nba 75th 20000s/2010s Pack or 3 Tokens

: Nba 75th 20000s/2010s Pack or 3 Tokens Power-Within-Packs-In-Myteam : Power Within Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack

: Power Within Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Season-5-Power-Within-Myteam : 25 Tokens, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, or Power Within Pack

: 25 Tokens, 10 Tokens, Diamond Shoe Pack, or Power Within Pack Level-Up-In-Myteam : Level up Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost Pack, or 3 Tokens

: Level up Pack, Diamond Shoe Boost Pack, or 3 Tokens Myteam-H4 G-Cold-Blooded-Packs : Hunt 4 Glory Cold-Blooded Pack or Sharpshooter Badge Pack

: Hunt 4 Glory Cold-Blooded Pack or Sharpshooter Badge Pack Rui-8-Omedeto-Japan : Fa Hachimura

: Fa Hachimura Hunt-4-Glory-Camo-The-Worm : Hunt 4 Glory- Camouflage Pack, Glass Cleaner Badge Pack, or Rebounding Diamond Shoe Boost Pack

: Hunt 4 Glory- Camouflage Pack, Glass Cleaner Badge Pack, or Rebounding Diamond Shoe Boost Pack Myteam-Beasts-Packs : Beasts Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack

: Beasts Pack or Diamond Shoe Pack Myteam-Nba-75-The-Logo : Nba 75 Pack or Badge Pack

: Nba 75 Pack or Badge Pack Myteam-Season-3-Super-Packs : Maxed Out, Signature Series Iii, Iced Out, ’tis the Season, New Year’s Resolution, or Iced out 2 Pack

: Maxed Out, Signature Series Iii, Iced Out, ’tis the Season, New Year’s Resolution, or Iced out 2 Pack From-Community-Hub-Vids : Colossal Deluxe, Dunktober Deluxe, Alter Ego, Mystic Deluxe, or New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack

: Colossal Deluxe, Dunktober Deluxe, Alter Ego, Mystic Deluxe, or New Year’s Resolution Deluxe Pack Hub-Ask-A-Dev-Code-1 : 10, 15, 20, or 25 Tokens

: 10, 15, 20, or 25 Tokens Myteam-Unlimited-Gameday-Three : Iced out Pack

: Iced out Pack Get-Ready-For-Primetime : Receive a Deluxe Colossal Pack, Five Gold Shoe Boosts, Five Gold Shoe Bases, or A Draft Ticket.

: Receive a Deluxe Colossal Pack, Five Gold Shoe Boosts, Five Gold Shoe Bases, or A Draft Ticket. Welcome-To-Myteam-Call-To-Ball : Receive a Deluxe Colossal Pack, Five Gold Shoe Boosts, Five Gold Shoe Bases, or A Draft Ticket.

: Receive a Deluxe Colossal Pack, Five Gold Shoe Boosts, Five Gold Shoe Bases, or A Draft Ticket. 2 Kday-In-Myteam : Receive a Diamond +4 Driving Dunk Card, a Diamond Shoe, a Free Agent Lebron, a Free Agent Russell Westbrook, and A Free Agent Zach Lavine.

: Receive a Diamond +4 Driving Dunk Card, a Diamond Shoe, a Free Agent Lebron, a Free Agent Russell Westbrook, and A Free Agent Zach Lavine. Happy-Nextgen-2 Kday-22: Receive Three Banners, 30 Minutes of Two-Xp Coin, a New Player Indicator, New Perfect Green Release Animation.

How to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K22

Playing games with your friends, defeating computer-generated opponents, and climbing the leaderboards are all great ways to enjoy this game. However, one of the most appealing features is the ability to redeem locker codes for unique items that will enhance your gaming experience even further.

In order to redeem NBA 2K22 locker codes, you need to follow these steps: