Is Zedge App Safe? an Answer at Last

Zedge is an app that allows you to customize your phone by downloading ringtones, wallpapers, app icons, and even live wallpapers. This app is available for both Android and iOS.

According to user reports, the Zedge app is safe and free of viruses. However, as 2019 continued, Google Play Protect warned against keeping it due to malware concerns. As a result, Zedge was shut down. The app has since been restored to the Google Play store and is safe to use.

Can Zedge Be Dangerous if Used Incorrectly?

Zedge has received over 460 million downloads from both the Play Store and the App Store. Zedge currently has over 30 million active users. It’s been there for a while as a go-to wallpaper and ringtones app, and it’s rarely been a problem.

In 2019, Google Play Protect warned users that downloading Zedge could harm their devices. The creators of Zedge temporarily removed their app from Google Play as they investigated harmful code and other issues.

Although Google has not formally commented on the incident, it is widely assumed that the problem stemmed from recent modifications to Google’s security settings.

Zedge has been re-added to the Play Store, indicating that it is safe to use. According to user feedback, the software works as planned.

Could You Please Explain What the Zedge App Does?

Zedge is a website where you can download HD wallpapers for your home screen and lock screen that are organised in a variety of ways (including nature, aesthetics, art, the cosmos, etc.).

Zedge is the place to go for the best ringtones and live wallpapers for your smartphone, allowing you to customise it to your desire. Customizable app icons and widgets allow you to completely transform the look and feel of your phone. On Zedge, many artists share their works and make them available for download.

You can also follow the designers on Zedge to get notified when they publish new work. Could you please tell me how I may stop Zedge from showing me advertisements?

Ad-Blocker Will Let You Remove Advertisements

Ad-blocking software such as AdGuard or Blokada can be used to avoid adverts on the Zedge music sharing site. You will no longer be harassed by banner and video commercials after installing an ad blocker, and you will have access to full information on these intrusive advertisements.

AdGuard is available for free in the browser, but there is a paid version that prevents advertisements in apps. Although the full version of AdGuard is not currently available on the Play Store, you can buy it through their website.

Utilize a Split-Screen Layout

If you don’t want to pay for an ad blocker program, you can use the split-screen mode in your Zedge app. As with full-screen mode, you may not see any advertisements at all.

Here’s how to enable split-screen mode in Android:

To access the Recently Used apps menu, tap the left nav button at the bottom of your screen (generally three vertical lines)

By pressing and holding the Zedge symbol, you may now launch it in split-screen mode.

To Remove All Advertising, You Must Subscribe to Zedge

Those who want to use Zedge without adverts can do so by paying a subscription from within the app. After a month of free access, the pricing of your membership plan will take effect and you will be charged.

Obtaining a Zedge subscription without advertisements entails the following steps:

Zedge should be removed from your mobile device.

Select “No Ads” from the panel on the left.

After selecting a subscription plan, click the “Free Trial” option.

To begin your subscription, click the “Subscribe” button.

Zedge’s request for access to my photo library is illogical.

Zedge requires access to your photo library in order to save Zedge wallpapers that you download in your Gallery.

When you provide Zedge access to your photos, you are instructing it to save the images you download (and install via Zedge) to your phone.

When you use Zedge, none of your phone’s images are accessed or deleted.

Zedge needs access to your photographs in order to download them to your phone and use them as a background.

How to grant Zedge access to your photos and other media files

Why Is Zedge Billing My Credit Card?

Zedge’s ad-free app is available for monthly and annual subscriptions. If you subscribe to Zedge on an annual or monthly basis, you will be charged until you cancel.

If you buy a Zedge subscription, you will be charged on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel your membership. Unless you cancel, a yearly or monthly membership will automatically renew. You may, however, cancel your Zedge subscription at any moment.

How Might I Conclude My Zedge Trial?

You have three days from the time you sign up for Zedge’s free trial to cancel. If you cancel within the three-day trial period, you will not be charged. You can cancel your free trial by following the steps in “How do I cancel my Zedge subscription?”

Where Can I Change Zedge’s Default Browser?

Zedge can be removed from its position as the default ringtone app in two ways.

1 Get Rid of Defaults

If you previously set Zedge as your preferred ringtone app and now want to change it back:

Go to “Settings” and select “Apps.”

Select “Show system apps” from the menu (three dots). Select “Samsung app settings” if your Samsung smartphone is running Android 9 or later.

Navigate to “Media storage” > “Open by default” to access your media library.

“Reset to factory settings” should be selected.