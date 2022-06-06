What is Youtube TV login? How to Login to the YouTube TV App on Android!

For those who have the YouTube app loaded on their TV, YouTube is unveiling an intriguing new function.

It was previously necessary to go through a lengthy casting process in order to use your phone to manage that app, as reported by the GSM Arena. As a result, you couldn’t get information about the currently playing video on the TV automatically from your phone even if you had cast it to the TV first.

Starting today, you may connect your TV’s YouTube app to your iPhone or Android phone’s YouTube app without the requirement for casting. This new feature is available to all users. That means you can always see what is playing on your TV in YouTube on your phone, as it is a full sync.

Open the YouTube app on your phone after you’ve started the YouTube app on your TV. This is how it works. It’s important to note that they must both be logged into the same account to use this feature. When you open the phone app, you’ll see an automatic prompt appear, and all you need to do is tap Connect. Connecting both apps will keep their data in sync at all times.



With the help of a phone’s keypad, you may search for and watch TV shows, leave comments about a current show that you’re currently watching, or check the details of an episode of a show that you’re currently viewing on TV.

As with anything Google-related, expect a delay in the rollout of the new system. You may or may not have to update your YouTube app to take use of this new feature, but it should be available soon. Additional projects incorporating interactivity in the home are already being developed by YouTube.

Video watch pages are one area in which it is testing new designs in order to better integrate “more distinctly YouTube features – such as browsing and shopping for things mentioned in videos.”

On Your Tv, You May Watch YouTube Tv.

Prepare to enjoy your favorite shows on a large-screen television. There are three ways to watch YouTube TV on select televisions: you can download our television app, you can use the YouTube app on your television, or you can stream from a supported device below.

Cast YouTube TV to your TV

Casting or streaming to your TV from a mobile device or computer lets you watch YouTube TV on your big screen.

Go to The YouTube Tv App in Your Mobile Device’s Browser.

YouTube TV may be accessed directly from the YouTube app on select devices. Get the YouTube app installed on your phone or tablet first.

Please keep in mind that this only works on a select few devices for now. Over time, we plan to expand this to as many devices as possible.

Go to your device’s YouTube app and start watching. You can find YouTube TV near the bottom of the left side menu.

Open the App by Selecting YouTube Tv in The Menu.

Signing in to YouTube TV is required the first time. We’ve got a TV app for that!

If you’re interested in finding out which Smart TVs and media devices are compatible with YouTube TV, have a look at this list.

Read on to learn how to get YouTube TV up and running on a variety of popular devices.

Install YouTube Tv on Your Mobile Device.

The YouTube TV app is compatible with most Android L and iOS 10 devices.

Using a mobile device, download the YouTube TV app:

Install the app on your smartphone by going to Google Play or Apple App Stores.

Please see the app download instructions for additional details. The YouTube TV Support Center.

