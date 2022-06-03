What is xfinity flex ? Everything You Need To Know!

It’s easier to find what you want with Xfinity Flex, a better streaming service. Your favorite streaming apps are now conveniently accessible on your TV thanks to a voice-controlled 4K streaming TV box. What’s even wonderful about it? Xfinity Internet comes with a free Xfinity TV subscription. It’s a great deal because you get two fantastic services for one money.

Your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu are all available through Xfinity Flex, and you can also rent or buy thousands more titles. It’s now easier than ever to search across all of your apps with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock, a new streaming service, has also been added to the Flex package. Watch a wide variety of content including hundreds of movies, your favorite TV shows, and exclusive originals as well as the most recent news, sports, and pop culture updates. Without additional fees or ties attached, it’s all yours. Flex allows you to stream music from Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music, among other services. This functionality is only available to customers that have an xFi Gateway and are utilizing the Xfinity Flex service.



Use of the streaming TV box is required to access the features of Xfinity Flex. When you sign up for Xfinity Internet service, you’ll receive a free Xfinity Flex streaming TV box (capable of 4K UHD). It costs only $5 per month to install an additional Flex streaming TV box. Your Xfinity Flex streaming TV box must be returned to Xfinity if you want to cancel your service.

The Xfinity Flex streaming TV box can be returned at any time to our Digital Returns Center to discontinue your service. The termination of your Xfinity Internet connection will not be affected if you have already canceled your Flex service for some reason.

Requirements for Enrollment in The Program

In order to be eligible for Xfinity Flex, you must:

Xfinity Internet from Comcast.

HDMI port on the television.

Read More: What Is Osmose Technology?- Osmose Technology Login Process and More Updates!!

Please Be Aware of This.

This streaming TV box is included in the price of your Internet service Xfinity .’s Flex. It costs only $5 per month for each additional TV Box.

In order to cancel your Xfinity Flex streaming TV service, simply return the box to our Digital Returns Center.

Upon termination of your Xfinity Flex service, all Xfinity Flex streaming TV boxes must be returned.

Xfinity Flex is not available to Xfinity TV customers.

For the time being, clients of Internet Essentials, Prepaid Internet, and Bulk TV are ineligible for the offer.

Features

With Peacock Premium, you’ll have access to over 15,000 hours of hit movies, current series, and classics, as well as timely updates. You’ll get a $4.99-a-month value for free, with no strings attached.

Top apps and networks such as Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu as well as Prime Video and YouTube are all part of the service.

XUMO, Pluto, and Tubi are all free apps that allow you to access over 10,000 free movies and TV series, as well as over 200 channels.

Searching across many apps has never been easier thanks to the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

The setup is simple and straightforward. To get streaming, all you have to do is put it on your device and connect to your Xfinity Internet.

There are a number of free sports and news applications available, including Cheddar News and ESPN3.

You’ll never run out of things to watch on Xfinity Flex since we’re continually releasing new apps.

Read More: Is There a Peacock Free Trial?

Installation

It is possible to have Xfinity Flex shipped directly to your home or picked up at an Xfinity store. The Flex 4K streaming TV Box, Xfinity Voice Remote, power adapter HDMI cable, and Getting Started box are all included in your purchase.

You’ll be up and running in no time if you follow the directions in the Getting Started guide. Use our activation guide or get in touch with our support team if you need help. Be sure to have on hand the phone number linked with your account before setting up the streaming TV box.

Your Xfinity Flex streaming TV box will automatically connect to the internet during activation if you are renting a Gateway. For those who purchased an eligible modem, activation will ask for a manual WiFi setup.