How to Watch Every ‘harry Potter’ Movie — the Entire Film Series Is on Hbo Max and Peacock

With a single membership, you can see all eight “Harry Potter” films. They’re available on two separate platforms at the moment. HBO Max and Peacock Premium have alternated hosting the series, although all eight films are currently available on both platforms.

The “Harry Potter” series, based on the novels of J. K. Rowling, has spawned a plethora of spinoffs. The Potterverse is the setting for numerous media, including feature films, video games, and even theme parks. There is also the convenience of seeing all of the films at home, which is great news for Potter fans.

There are many ways to view all seven Harry Potter films, whether you’re a fan of the series or just searching for something to watch.

How to See All of The ‘Harry Potter’ Films in Their Entirety

HBO Max and Peacock Premium subscribers can now watch all eight “Harry Potter” films simultaneously. Because movies frequently switch between multiple platforms, it’s difficult to say how long they’ll be available on any given platform.



A Peacock subscription is the most cost-effective method to watch all of the “Harry Potter” films. A Peacock Premium subscription is required to watch the entire “Harry Potter” film series, which is available for free on the Peacock website. The ad-supported tier costs $5 a month, while the ad-free tier is $10 a month.

‘Harry Potter’ Movies Can Be Rented Online.

Every “Harry Potter” film is now available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock, although fans may also purchase or rent the films via video-on-demand providers. Amazon Prime, RedBox, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes are among the services.

Most of the movies in the series may be rented for $4 or purchased for $10. When you rent a movie, you usually have 30 days to begin watching it and 48 hours to finish it after you push play.

The “Harry Potter” Films Can Be Streamed Online in 4 K, but Where?

The “Harry Potter” Films Can Be Watched in Up to 4 K Quality with High Dynamic Range Through Some Vod Vendors, as Opposed to HBO Max and Peacock (hdr).

It Is Available on Vudu, Google Play and I Tune. the Entire “Harry Potter” Film Series Is Also Available on 4 K Blu-Ray ($98) if You Wish to Own the Discs.

The ‘Harry Potter’ Film Series Consists of What Films?

To Date, the “Harry Potter” Film Series Has Consisted of The Following Instalments:

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone” (2001)

It’s called “Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets” (2002)

There Are No Known Plot Spoilers for “Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban”. (2004)

Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” (2005)

“Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix” “Harry Potter” (2007)

In the book “Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince” (2009)

Deathly Hallows: Part 1 of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows (2010)

Deathly Hallows: Part 2″ (2011)

Following the Main Series, the “fantastic Beasts” Spin-Off Series Contains the Following Movies: