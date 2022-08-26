V Route Emails: Guide And Solutions For Mystic Messenger Email

Mystic Messenger is currently one of the most popular visual novels out there. It has a user-friendly interface, stunning images, and compelling life choices that are integrated into the story. If you’ve used Mystic Messenger for any length of time, you’ve definitely come across emails. What we need to do is rapidly go over them.

How Do Messages Appear in Mystic Messenger’s Emails?

Mystic Messenger allows you to easily communicate with a large group of people and organize several events. If you want to take the 707 route in the game, you’ll need this. Email invitations to events are required and will be followed up with questions from guests. If you get these questions right, you’ll be able to access all of the game’s happy endings and move through the story far more rapidly.

In What Ways Can Emails Be Utilized in Mystic Messager?

It’s true that email plays a crucial part in Mystic Messenger. You can’t add guests to your guest list directly, but you can ask them to come. Having more people at your party boosts your chances of having a good time. You should invite many individuals to the final day of the Mystic Messenger cycle, which lasts 11 days.

If you want your RFA farewell party to be a success, you should invite at least 10 people to confirm. Take note that this only applies to the regular story mode. If you’re going for maximum potential resolution right now, you’ll want to have at least 16 guests if you’re playing in deep mode or the V and Ray way.

How Can We Guarantee that Everyone Will Be Present for The Farewell Celebration?

If your last day, the eleventh celebration, has the correct number of guests, you will have a successful Mystic Messenger cycle overall. To ensure this occurs, please carry out the steps outlined below.

It’s important to check the first email and answer in kind. The subsequent email from the visitor is a direct outcome of this action.

Check Your Inbox for The Next Email and Answer as Needed

There will soon be a third email arriving in your inbox. DISREGARD this envelope. The 11th day of the game is when things really start to become interesting. If you want a happy ending for your story, wait until the eleventh day to open and read the third email from each of your guests.

How Do People Usually Respond to Emails?

Once you’ve extended an invitation in Mystic Messenger, each guest character will have three more questions for you. If you give the guest accurate information, you may count on their attending your party. In the event that even one of these is wrong, the invitee will be unable to attend the party. As a result, the following correct answers list may come in handy.

The Definitive Guide to Replying to Emails

Usernames are denoted by the at sign (@). Each item is presently arranged in alphabetical order. It will be less of a hassle to track down the desired visitor this way.

You can better prepare for the occasion when you’ll be hosting this particular visitor if you know when you’ll see them next. This can help you find site visitors whose usernames you have forgotten.

Messages of Response: All three of the guest’s emails that required a response are presented below, in the correct order.