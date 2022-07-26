S Pay India: Registration, Login, App, Become Partner Download the App!

It is a financial organization based in Noida that provides services such as money transfer, bill payment, mobile recharge, and booking of travel tickets. Non-bank account holders can use Spay India to transfer money, and the service acts as a hub for other financial services. An additional service provided by Spay India is AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System).

What Is Spay India

Spay India Is a Hassle-Free Financial Platform that Offers Services Like Bill Payment, Travel Ticket Booking, and Money Transfer Like Aadhar Enabled Payment System, and Recharge. Agents and Merchants that Sign up With Spay India Are Given a Lot of Perks.

Anyone May Become a Retailer Distributor or Master Distributor with Spay India and Start Making Money. the Agents Get Paid a Lot of Money by Them.

Services Available on Spay India

Paying Off Debt

Adhar Enabled Payment System (aeps)

Booking of Airline Tickets

Recharge

Insurance

Transferring Money from A Wallet to A Bank Account

Spay India Agents Fee-

Position Fee Master Distributor 50000 Distributor 5000 Retailer 500

How to Register for Spay India Merchant/Agent/Distributor?

You May Register with Payment India to Become a Pay India Distributor, Master Distributor, or Agent Retailer by Completing the Instructions Below:

Step1: Spay India’s Official Website May Be Found Here.

Step2: Get in Touch with Us from Our Homepage by Clicking on “Contact Us.”

Step3: After This, the Contact Form Will Be Shown on The Screen.

Step4: Name, Email, Mobile Number, and Message Are Required Fields.

Step5: Select “submit” as Your Next Step. Send Spay India an Email Stating that You Are Interested in Becoming a Merchant/retailer/agent for S Pay India.

Step6: If and When Spay India Contacts You, Be Sure to Tell Them that You’d Want to Become an Agent, Distributor, Etc. for Spay India.

Step7: Following Your Verification by Spay India, You’ll Be Given a Username and Password to Use the Service.

How to Login on Spay India?

As Long as You Have a User Id and Password from Spay India, You May Log Into the Spay India Portal.

Step 1: Go to Spay India’s Official Website.

Step 2: Click on The Login Link on The Home Page

Step 3: Enter Your Username and Password

Step 4: Click the Login Button on The Right-Hand Side of The Page.

Step 5: Now that You’ve Successfully Signed Into Spay India, You May Proceed.

Spay India Mobile App

You Can Utilise All of The Features of Spay India’s Website on Your Mobile Phone if You Download the Mobiel App. Spay India’s Mobile App May Be Downloaded by Following the Steps Outlined Below:-

Step 1: Search for Spay India in The Playstore or Click Here.

Step 2: The Next Step Is to Press the Install Button.

Step 3: It’s Now Time to Use the App on Your Mobile Device.

Step 4: Open the Spay India Mobile App in Step 4.

Step 5: Enter Your Cell Phone Number in Step 5.

Step 6: Enter the OTP that Was Issued to Your Registered Mobile Phone Number in This Step.

Step 7: You Should Now Be Logged Into the Spay India Mobile App.