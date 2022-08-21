Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Everything You Need to Know

Details concerning Qualcomm’s upcoming unveiling of the next iteration of its flagship Snapdragon 8 chipset have begun to leak out. When will new phones start including the improved 8 Gen 2? This is all we know about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 thus far.

When Will We See the Second Generation of The Snapdragon 8?

According to Qualcomm’s website, the next Snapdragon Summit will be held in Hawaii from November 15-17. Qualcomm has chosen the Summit as the venue to unveil each new generation of its flagship Snapdragon chip, thus it seems likely that we will finally meet the 8 Gen 2 at this year’s Summit, most likely during a keynote on the 15th of November.

It is unusual for the Snapdragon Summit to be held before the beginning of December, thus this is a significant change. That could suggest the first 8 Gen 2 phones will be released sooner than expected, too.

Read More- Fetch Rewards: Things You Need To Know To Get Free Gift Cards

In What Ways Will the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Improve upon Its Predecessor?

To date, Qualcomm has provided no details on how the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will differ in form factor from its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8, or the more current 8+ Gen 1. However, there have been credible rumours that lift the fog a little.

According to a report by NotebookCheck, the tech leaker Ice Universe said that the new processor fixed a major issue with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

In the first round of energy efficiency testing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 (sm8550) fared exceptionally well, at least outperforming the 888, 8gen1, and 8+ GEN1 models. There is no future for Exynos in the Samsung S23. The separation between Exynos and Snapdragon will widen.

Read More- The Google Home Max, Our Favorite Smart Speaker For Music, Gets Discontinued

Tweet from Ice Universe (@universe Ice): “May 24, 2022”

The battery life of Gen 1 8 phones has often been underwhelming. This was enhanced in the more power-efficient 8+ Gen 1, and it appears to have been further enhanced in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which does a better job of regulating its energy efficiency, as stated in the aforementioned piece. What this means is that smartphones using the upgraded chipset will have improved performance and longevity.

Digital Chat Station, a trusted source in the IT industry, recently posted on Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) an explanation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s specifications, which caused some people to raise their eyebrows.

His explanation of the SM8550 (Kailua) chipset begins with its more common features, such as a 4nm process that will be built by TSMC rather than Samsung and an Adreno 740 GPU. When you take a peek at the core configuration, things start to become a little out of the ordinary.

The post suggests that there will be four different kinds of cores used, rather than the three that have been used in Qualcomm’s chipsets previously. The make-up of these will be as follows: one Cortex-X3, two Cortex-A720s, two Cortex-A710s, and three Cortex-A510s.

Arm’s newly disclosed primary core, the Cortex-X3, improves performance by 25% compared to its predecessor. Although there was no official announcement of a processor with the name Cortex-A720, it is likely that this refers to the chip we now know to be called the Cortex-A715. Given that this is meant to serve as a successor for the A710, Qualcomm’s consideration of a design that incorporates cores from both generations stands out as peculiar.

Possible explanation: Qualcomm’s desire to keep supporting 32-bit programmes. Since the A710 and A510 support 32-bit in addition to 64-bit, the chip may be able to drive some albeit minimal performance in 32-bit applications if the X3 and A715 are bypassed. It’s an intriguing development, considering that Apple has already made the transition to 64-bit with iOS and macOS. Both Arm and Google are eager for manufacturers and developers to make the conversion.

This novel 1+2+2+3 configuration is expected to solve heat problems and provide the top-tier performance we anticipate from Qualcomm’s flagship processor in 2023. Since the SoC is constructed using the same 4nm process as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it is hoped that the chipset will be able to improve upon the performance and energy efficiency of its predecessor.

Read More- How Alt Store Is Building A Haven For Forbidden I Phone Apps

When Will the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Be Used in Smartphones?

Since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset has not been officially revealed, we do not have any confirmed models that will ship with it installed. However, there are a number of possible options.

If you’re looking for the most cutting-edge processor, look no further than Xiaomi. The Xiaomi 12 series was one of the first to include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and there are rumors that the Xiaomi 13 series, due out at the end of the year, will do the same.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would be a great fit for Samsung’s flagships, which typically debut in February alongside the company’s new Galaxy lineup. In the United States, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will almost certainly have Qualcomm’s latest technology. However, in other areas, such as Europe, Samsung may alternatively opt to use one of their own CPUs, as has been the case in the past.