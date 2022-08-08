Shawn Mendes Is Donating $175,000 to The Sick Kids Foundation in Toronto

Toronto, Ontario – 24 March 2020 – The Shawn Mendes Foundation has donated $175,000 this week, and SickKids Foundation thanks them for their support in enabling the procurement of essential tools and supplies for The Hospital for Sick Children’s COVID-19 readiness (SickKids). With your kind gift, The Shawn Mendes Foundation is assisting SickKids and its community in being prepared in this period of rising cost pressures and emergency measures.

Ted Garrard, CEO of SickKids Foundation, stated, “We are very appreciative of Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation for his ongoing support of SickKids Foundation and our hospital here in Toronto. “This kind and timely donation will help our hospital step up prevention and COVID-19 screening efforts.”

We Owe Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation a Huge Debt of Gratitude

SickKids, a pioneer in pediatric medicine, recognizes the community’s ongoing support and commitment to helping the hospital deliver the best care possible for young patients and their families. In this quickly changing era, donations from organizations like The Shawn Mendes Foundation help SickKids continue to offer the best care possible to its children, families, staff, and community.

We have been looking for the best ways to assist with the COVID-19 situation through The Shawn Mendes Foundation. By giving this money to SickKids, we aim to support their patients and the Toronto area in their urgent COVID-19 screening and prevention efforts. All donations for the upcoming month will be sent to The Shawn Mendes Foundation, where they will support SickKids’ ongoing efforts as well as global efforts being made by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund, according to Shawn Mendes.

Visit ShawnMendesFoundation.org for details about The Shawn Mendes Foundation, including how supporters may give and spread the word. SickKidsFoundation.com is the website where general contributions can be made. The money will go toward the hospital’s top priorities, which include research and preparation for COVID-19.

The Shawn Mendes Foundation’s mission is to inspire, empower, and act. The Shawn Mendes Foundation aims to empower today’s youth generation—the audience—to Shawn learn about the problems that are important to them and to utilize their voice to make a difference in the world by acting and giving back. Please visit ShawnMendesFoundation.org for additional details.