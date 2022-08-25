The Best Alternatives To Revo Uninstaller For Windows

Getting rid of unneeded programs is easier and takes less time than ever before with the help of Revo Uninstaller.

To be clear, the software isn’t faultless; compared to its rivals, it succeeds and falls short in different ways. Here are some alternatives to Revo Uninstaller to consider if you’re having difficulties uninstalling it or you’re just looking to switch things up.

First, Let Me Introduce You to A. I Obit Uninstaller

IObit Uninstaller is the first tool we’ll be using. Like Revo Uninstaller, IObit Uninstaller is a frequently downloaded and commonly used uninstaller. IObit Uninstaller is just like any other uninstaller in that it makes it easy to remove unwanted programs. As a result, there are several significant ways in which it differs from Revo Uninstaller.

To start, IObit Uninstaller’s UI is much more streamlined than that of its rival, Revo. IObit Uninstaller is a more up-to-date alternative to Revo Uninstaller, which looks and feels antiquated.

By a wide margin, IObit Uninstaller is quicker than Revo Uninstaller. While Revo takes a few seconds to load and organise your software, IObit Uninstaller is ready to use almost immediately.

Additionally, IObit Uninstaller has its own mode that’s comparable to Revo Uninstaller’s Hunter Mode. If you prefer Hunter Mode and want an alternative to Revo Uninstaller, IObit is a fantastic option because it has many capabilities that the latter lacks.

Some of Revo Uninstall’s cleaner tools are comparable to those found in IObit Uninstaller, which provides choices for monitoring the health and installation of your software. A bulk uninstallation of programs from Windows 10 is possible using IObit Uninstall, unlike with Revo Uninstaller.

The main drawback of IObit Uninstaller is the constant barrage of advertisements for other, unneeded software. Even after the program has been installed, you will be prompted to install more software through a series of unseen checkboxes.

A window offering up new software downloads may appear while IObit Uninstaller is in use. This remains even after you have exited the program, which can be very annoying.

Furthermore, Absolute Uninstaller

Absolute Uninstaller is the next scheduled software. If you’re searching for a lightweight, portable option, Absolute Uninstaller may be just what you’re looking for.

While Revo Uninstaller’s UI is more modern and sleek, Absolute Uninstaller’s is more traditional and reminiscent of the Windows Add/Remove Programs panel.

If you’re familiar with Revo Uninstaller, you’ll see that Absolute Uninstaller lacks several of its features. There isn’t any “Hunter Mode” or other special features for intensive cleaning. However, the speed and ease of use of Absolute Uninstaller more than makeup for this drawback. Absolute Uninstaller is superior to Revo Uninstaller in terms of tracking down and removing newly installed apps.

Absolute Uninstaller, in contrast to Revo Uninstaller, offers a function called “Batch Uninstall” that lets you uninstall multiple programs simultaneously.

Software Crap 3D Uninstaller

Bulk Crap Uninstaller is the ideal option if you need to uninstall many apps at once. The title should have been sufficient to give you the hint.

Since it can remove numerous apps at once, Bulk Crap Uninstaller is preferable to Revo Uninstaller. After selecting many programs for removal, a confirmation window will appear in Bulk Crap Uninstaller. Here, you can modify the removal order and procedure as needed.

Like Revo Uninstaller, Bulk Crap Uninstaller creates a backup of your current installation to an earlier point in time and allows you to search for any files that may have been missed during the uninstalling process.

Bulk Crap Uninstaller’s major purpose isn’t to just uninstall as many useless programmes as possible. Power users can also profit immensely from Bulk Crap Uninstaller. Revo Uninstaller obfuscates software and system components that the developer doesn’t want you to remove.

This is because removing these files can sometimes be harmful to the health of software or your computer, but Bulk Crap Uninstaller can help you get rid of anything you don’t want if you are willing to take the risk.

If you need to delete unwanted files from other people’s PCs, Bulk Crap Uninstaller is one of the most feature-rich and generally useful uninstallers on this list, and it’s also available as a portable version.

Smart Program Remover 4

The next item on the schedule is Wise Program Uninstaller. Wise Program Uninstaller is a potential replacement for Revo Uninstaller due of its quickness and low system requirements.

Similar to Revo Uninstaller, Wise Program Uninstaller offers a list of all presently installed apps. It’s worth highlighting that compared to Revo, it seems to give a less detailed list, with fewer entries and less information about them (such as file size and more) (such as file size and more).

There isn’t much difference in the actual uninstall process, and it’s nice to be able to check for any leftover registry entries with the click of a button. Although Wise Program Uninstaller started up more quickly than Revo Uninstaller, the overall experience was slower.