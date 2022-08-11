How to Reset or Change Your Instagram Password

It can be frustrating to have to reset your Instagram password every time you use the app on a new device or get locked out of your account inadvertently. Instagram’s password reset feature makes it easy to regain access from any device, even if you’ve forgotten your old one.

Resetting and Altering Your Instagram Password

First things first, launch Instagram on your mobile device or load the website in your web browser.

Sign Up and Login links can be found on the homepage, respectively. Just click the Login button.

Simply click the “I forgot my password” link.

In order to get started, you can either provide your email address, phone number, or username. Select one of the following and type it into the blank space, then click Reset Password.

After you submit your data, a window will appear instructing you to check your email or mobile number for a link to reset your password. An SMS or an email with a link will be sent to you.

After receiving the link, you can go ahead and click it to be taken to the appropriate location.

Replace the current password with a new one in the New Password area. After entering your new password, Instagram will prompt you to confirm it in the New Password Confirmation form. Then, after clicking Reset Password, you can proceed.

If you’re eligible, Instagram will send you a reset code through text message. Put it into the box labelled “Security Code.” If you enter the correct code, you’ll be routed to your Instagram account and able to change your password.

Advice Needed

Choose Login > Forgot Password. To change your password, enter your username, email address, or phone number and then click the button.

To change your password, go to your registered email address or phone number.

If your accounts are synced, you can use Facebook to sign in to the mobile app.

Accessing Facebook’s Reset Function Through Mobile

If you’ve linked your Instagram and Facebook accounts, you’ll have the option to use Facebook to get back into your Instagram account when prompted to reset your password on mobile.

Click the “I Forgot My Password” Link on Your Mobile Device.

You’ll notice a Continue As button labeled with your name and a Facebook logo at the bottom of the following screen. You may sign in with your Facebook account by clicking the icon above. If everything goes well, you’ll be taken straight to your Instagram profile.

How Come I Can’t Access Instagram?

If you’re worried that you’ve forgotten your Instagram password, there are a few potential causes. This could be due to a variety of factors, including:

Accidental password input: Typing in the wrong password is surprisingly simple, especially on a mobile device. You could try signing in once more, this time being extra careful with your input.

Instagram‘s case-sensitive password policy requires you to always use the same combination of uppercase and lowercase letters.

Bad username: Verify that you entered the proper username. Instagram is convenient because you can sign in with a phone number, username, or email address. You have some options here that you can explore.

If none of those work, you should probably reset your password and try again. The method is quick, easy, and consistent regardless of whether you’re using a mobile device or a traditional computer.