Gorgeous Rainmeter Skins You Should Use

Microsoft’s Windows operating system has always been easy to customise. However, the vast majority of Windows 10 users don’t do anything more than sometimes swap out the wallpaper or utilise one of the many preinstalled or custom themes. Fortunately, there are many options for personalising your Windows desktop, the most popular of which is probably Rainmeter. The 25 best Rainmeter skins are showcased in this article so that you can quickly and easily customise the look of your gadget.

Prescribed 2021 Rainmeter Skins

You can modify the look of your desktop in countless ways using Rainmeter, a free programme. It has many skins to choose from and may display a plethora of additional information (clock, network metrics, processor utilisation) on the desktop.

Of course, you’ll want to grab a copy of Rainmeter (available for free on the web) on your Windows PC before you can start using these skins. We haven’t tested it on Windows 11, but it should function OK with Windows XP through 10. You’ll find a table of contents below to help you navigate this document.

1. Mond

Because it goes so well with my wallpaper, Mond is my go-to Rainmeter skin. This wallpaper depicting a neon petrol station was a Reddit download (check it out). The Mond skin is also very customizable and compatible with many different types of desktop widgets.

Bear in mind, though, that Spotify compatibility is presently only available via a third-party plugin, so you should not count on it working as expected. To get your hands on the plugin, head on over to the shop we’ve listed down below. The Mond skin, in its entirety, is stealthy, featherweight, and economical.

2. Flhud

Also, I love the FLHUD skin for Rainmeter and use it all the time on my laptop. You can personalise the links in the menu bar, and the top bar now includes a Spotify visualizer and a clock.

When I get to my PC, I can open a browser and be at any website in a matter of seconds, which is awesome. The ‘You are Here’ background that I found on Reddit (and that you should also check out) is the icing on the cake for my Rainmeter installation. To make a place for additional widgets, the taskbar can be hidden.

3. Ageo

Age is a lightweight Rainmeter skin that brings a sleek music player, a clock and date widget, and a widget that cycles through inspirational quotes to your desktop in a modern, material design.

That’s really neat, huh? In addition, you may use a dock that looks quite similar to the one in macOS, and it’s completely customizable. What’s more, I was intrigued to find that this skin had no negative impact on the speed of my i5 laptop. To download this custom Rainmeter skin, click on the link provided. I’m using a simple nature wallpaper for this one that you should check out.

4 Middle of the Road

Since the Moderate skin is rather similar to the Android interface, I’ll use it as an example. The audio controls, quick-access settings menu, and launcher are all included. Use this Rainmeter skin on your touchscreen laptop and you’ll be set.

The “Futuristic City” wallpaper that I’ve used (which can also be found on Reddit) helps tie the skin and the background together visually. Overall, I’ve had a good time using this skin for Rainmeter and think you should, too.

Fifth Gemini Suite

The Gemini Suite is a minimalist Rainmeter skin that keeps time, tracks RAM utilisation, and keeps tabs on disc space. But this skin has some interesting characteristics. The widget on the left can be used to store any programmes or games you like. You can speed up game loading and launch times by linking your Steam account.

This skin includes the Xbox Game Bar so you can easily access the many gaming features. It’s great news, and not just because the wallpaper has been transferred to your skin. A simple recommendation for gamers: check out The Gemini Suite skin.

The Sonder skin is a good fit if you’re looking for a simple look that highlights the splendour of nature. There are green accents on the time, date, weather, and CPU graphs. Using this rainmeter skin in conjunction with TaskbarX to create a centred transparent taskbar should greatly improve the visual appeal of your desktop. Furthermore, the skin is currently being actively developed, so new features will likely be introduced in the near future.