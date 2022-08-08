Quibi Is Approaching: Possibly at The Worst Possible Time

Quibi only enjoyed a brief moment of fame. Founder Jeffery Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman said today that “Quibi is not succeeding.”

The company announced in a statement that it would “begin winding down operations” and that it “plans to engage with its legal and financial experts over the coming months to dissolve the Company and locate a suitable buyer or bidders for its assets.”

Founder Jeffery Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman of Quibi wrote in a blog post: “Quibi is not succeeding. Most likely due to our timing or the fact that the concept wasn’t solid enough to support an independent streaming business. Unfortunately, we will never be able to confirm this, but we believe a combination of the two occurred.

The business does have “a large amount of cash” to fund operations but concluded it would be best to return the remaining money to investors.

Whitman added in a second statement, “We continue to believe that there is an appealing demand for premium, short-form content. We will put forth a lot of effort over the next few months to find buyers for these priceless assets who can make the most use of them.

When access to Quibi is finally shut down, the company intends to inform current subscribers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the short-video streaming service Quibi is closing down after only six months of operation.

On a call with investors today, Quibi’s founder Jeffery Katzenberg made the announcement about the closure. The Journal cites dismal download statistics and lower-than-anticipated viewing as the main issues that led to Quibi’s swift demise.

Given that Quibi has just been operational for a year, the alleged shutdown seems astounding. The video streaming service, which has a starting price of $4.99 per month, is funded by $1.75 billion raised by Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, CEO of Quibi and a former head of Hewlett Packard.

The same as Netflix, Quibi creates its own video content. However, it concentrates on five- to ten-minute episodes made for mobile devices. Access was first restricted to iOS and Android mobile devices but eventually became available through Chromecast and AirPlay.

Read more: How Can I Get the Technomantu Apk Mobile App?

Sadly, Quibi arrived arguably at the worst possible time. Many Americans stayed at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak, eliminating the necessity for mobile content consumption. Americans instead had plenty of time to watch TV series and movies at home on their TVs and laptops.

The Journal claims that Quibi tried to sell itself off in an effort to save its company but was unsuccessful in doing so. Additionally, the service reportedly fell far short of its subscriber goals. A request for comment from Quibi was not immediately complied with.