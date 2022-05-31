What Does ‘pushing P’ Mean on Tik Tok? Gunna Explains Viral Phrase!

‘Gunna,’ an Atlanta rapper, collaborated with Future and Young Thug on the tune ‘pushin P,’ which was released earlier this month.

The song went viral rapidly, and it’s now a popular TikTok fad. Even the words to the song are being shared over the internet in Tweets and Instagram stories.

Those who use social media regularly have probably seen the term “Pushin P” strewn across their feeds, generally accompanied by the capital, bright-blue P emoji.

This new trend can be perplexing to individuals who aren’t familiar with it. Fortunately, the musician who created the viral song has clarified the meaning of the song’s lyrics.

What Does the Tik Tok Term “pushing P” Mean?

“Pushin P” is a song by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who collaborated with Young Thug and Future earlier this month on a single called “Pushin P.” After its first release, the song soon became viral, and it is currently being shared on TikTok and other social media platforms. Despite the song’s success, many people are still unsure what the title refers to. “Pushing P” is a regional term that has been used for years in some sections of the country, particularly in the South. However, the phrase has little meaning in other parts of the country. Thankfully, after claiming that the letter “P” stands for “player” during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Gunna has clarified what the term means on Twitter.

Despite the lack of a formal definition, “pushing P” fundamentally implies “keeping it genuine,” and it is typically regarded as a positive attribute.

He Wrote, “being Loyal Is P.”

“Jumping into a person’s fight or situation when you have no idea what’s going on, No,” he added. Following her Twitter explanation, Gunna went live on Instagram to show further examples of what was and wasn’t considered “P.”

“That ain’t P,” he explained, f—king your partner’s major b—-h.

“When you see a lady at the door, you hold the door open for her, that’s P.” Do you get what I’m saying? I’m not a difficult guy, so I’m not going back and forth with my spouse over money. That’s not P,” says the narrator.

Although Gunna normally refers to “player” with a “p,” some people refer to “paper” with the same letter.

On Tik Tok, a Video Called ‘pushing P’ Has Gone Viral.

Even as Gunna continues to clarify what his song is about, the song and the word at its heart have gone TikTok viral. Videos containing the hashtag have been viewed millions of times due to the phrase’s intrinsic virality. Gunna has even joined in the fun, grading the accuracy of certain viral videos using the phrase.

“Pushing P” is the latest example of a piece of viral slang that has gone mainstream thanks to its widespread use on social media. Many of the words that have grown popular as a result of TikTok originated there, but this is not the case here. Instead, “pushing P” has quickly evolved from a phrase used in a single part of the country to something that almost everyone on social media is aware of.

Tik Tok Video “pushing P”

Because of the enigmatic nature of “pushing P” and Gunna’s hazy explanations, it becomes the perfect material for TikTok memes and trends.

Users cite examples of what is P and what is not P in one of the few unironic trends. Of course, “asking what it signifies” is a valid question. However, it appears that the majority of the 300,000 videos employ the “pushin P” sound meme of the term due to its enigmatic meaning and TikTokers’ desperation to figure it out.

Many people have laughed about not knowing what it means and mocked Gunna’s followers’ attempts to explain it. More literal interpretations of the word have developed as the fad has grown, including videos showing users dragging a whiteboard with the letter P scrawled on it and one person moving a sack of peas on a leash. Others have called attention to the burden that rests on a chosen few: the Sisyphean duty of being doomed to push P forever. Not to mention the video of Nicki Minaj pushing a wrecked car.