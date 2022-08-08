Pubg Mobile Has Made Over $8 Billion in Sales

The entire mobile gaming landscape was altered by the release of PUBG Mobile. Due to its widespread appeal, the battle royale game consistently ranked among the highest-grossing titles. The game has been available for Android and iOS smartphones since March 19, 2018, and it just recently celebrated its fourth birthday.

The game generated $650 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2022, close behind Honor of Kings’ $741 million. $205 million was made in January, $235 million in February, and roughly $200 million in March by PUBG Mobile.

Revenue from Pubg Mobile Was $8 Billion.

A recent Sensor Tower analysis indicates that the game’s sales have surpassed $8 billion. The game took four years to reach this accomplishment.

The game, which is referred to as Game for Peace, receives the majority of its money from China. The BR game brought in $4.7 billion, or about 57% of all player expenditure from its own nation.

Outside of China, PUBG Mobile has made $3.5 billion in sales. The United States comes in second with a player expenditure percentage of more than 11%, followed by Turkey at roughly 4%.

The game nonetheless managed to place second in overall revenues in Q1, 2022, despite a fall in sales for the shooter game genre. This demonstrates that the game has a strong global fan base.

PUBG Mobile is currently ranked fourth among all-time top-grossing mobile games. Given the pace at which the game is developing, it won’t be long until it unseats older games like Clash of Clans and Monster Strike.

The game has more than 1 billion downloads, millions of people log in every day, and with exciting new improvements, it won’t be long until it surpasses the 10 billion USD milestone.

$7 Billion and Counting

The majority of PUBG Mobile's revenue comes from China's Game for Peace, which accounts for almost $4 billion of overall consumer spending, or 57 percent (third-party Android stores are not included in the analysis).

Outside of China, PUBG Mobile has generated in excess of $3 billion, with the US being the second largest contributor to consumer spending globally, at approximately 11.8 percent. The third-largest contributor to consumer spending is Japan, which accounts for 4.2 percent of the global total.

Globally, the App Store constitutes the majority of player spending at 81 percent, meanwhile, Google Play accounts for 19 percent.

Excluding China, the App Store represents 56.6 percent of player spending, whereas Google Play accounts for 43.4 percent.