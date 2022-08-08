Price of The I Phone 14 Max in India: Release Date, Features, and Other Leaking Information

Even the release date of the iPhone 14 has not been mentioned by Apple. However, because Apple usually releases new iPhones at the same time every year, it’s very possible that the iPhone 14 will be released in September 2022. On September 14, 2021, the second Tuesday of the month, the iPhone 13 debuted. Apple seems to like the first or second Tuesday in September, thus the iPhone 14 might be unveiled on either September 6 or September 13, 2022. iDropNews predicts that the latter will be the case.

Apple events typically begin at 10 am Pacific Time, which is 6 pm GMT / 4 am AEST and are held at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in California. The iPhone 14 may have started production in July, according to rumours that Foxconn, the company that runs the biggest iPhone plant in the world, handed financial bonuses to assembly line workers. That again appears to be in line with the rumoured launch schedule for Apple.

However, the actual selling date can be pushed back. A report(opens in new tab) claims that one iPhone 14 model is currently behind schedule as a result of China’s recent covid lockdowns. A “quality issue” with the iPhone 14’s camera has also been mentioned, although Apple appears to be on top of it.

Nearly two months after that report, according to another expert, the same model (the iPhone 14 Max) is still running behind schedule.

Although it doesn’t ensure supply shortages, it is a flaw in the production process that needs to be fixed right away. In March, Apple had its first event of 2022, but the iPhone 14 was not mentioned. Instead, the eagerly anticipated iPhone SE 3 and a new iPad Air were given to IT enthusiasts.

I Phone 14: Cost

The cost of the iPhone 14 is yet unknown officially. However, given that the entry-level iPhone 13 costs £679/$699/AUS1199, we would anticipate that the iPhone 14 will be priced similarly.

The iPhone 13 launched in the UK for £20 less than the iPhone 12. Fingers crossed the downward trend holds, but if one rumour is to be believed, that’s just wishful thinking.

It comes from iDropNews(opens in new tab), which reports that sources have informed it that Apple is debating raising prices internally. The larger iPhone 14 Max would cost $100 more, at $899 (about £650, AU$1200), than the smaller iPhone 14, which would start at $799 (pricing that has subsequently been reaffirmed on the Korean blog Naver(opens in new tab)).

As a result, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max would increase by $100 above the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, to $1199, while the price of the Pro model would increase to $1099, which is $100 more than the $999 of the iPhone 13 Pro. According to a different researcher, even the basic iPhone model might see a price increase of £100 or $100.

Read more: Techysuper Instagram Followers APP APK for Android Free Download

I Phone 14: Speculative Design

The design of the iPhone 14 is expected to undergo a significant change. In conclusion, the iPhone 13 may not resemble anything like Apple’s upcoming device.

FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser gave us a “closer peek at the iPhone 14” in September 2021. The reputable leaker released a number of renders, like the one shown above, that seem to show the iPhone 14. Prosser’s prediction that the upcoming Apple phone will have “titanium edges” will make it the most durable iPhone yet.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg weighed in right away. The well-known Apple observer predicts that the iPhone 14 will undergo a “major redesign,” and he or she also predicts the end of the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini.

Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo appear to be on the same page. Kuo is likely the most trustworthy Apple analyst at the moment. A new and “cheap” iPhone Max will replace the discarded iPhone Mini, according to Kuo, who also claims that Apple will introduce four iPhone 14 smartphones in 2022.