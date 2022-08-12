Google Pixel 3 Xl Review: Everything We Love About the Pixel 3 on A Bigger Screen

The Pixel 3 XL is one of our favourite phones of 2018, but it deviates from the norm for large-screen smartphones. For instance, it has only one back camera lens and costs less than $1,000 (exactly $899, £869, and AU$1,349). With the exception of the notch, the higher price, and the larger battery that makes up for the larger screen, the phone’s experience is essentially comparable to that of the smaller 5.5-inch Pixel 3.

Screen and Design of The Pixel 3 Xl

Screen burn-in was an issue with last year’s Pixel 2 XL, whereby traces of previously displayed graphics persisted on the display even after the screen was re-oriented. In my experience with this phone over the past week and a half, I have not had any of the same burn-in issues, such as the display of a white or grey colour swatch leaving behind a picture of the home key.

After all, OLED displays, whether on TVs or phones, are more prone to the issue, and I haven’t had much time to get used to handling this Pixel. Keep in mind that any OLED phone screen is susceptible to image retention; yes, even Apple has said as much. Nonetheless, Google’s Pixel 3 XL does not yet include this feature.

The Processing Power and Battery Life

In comparison to other flagship Android devices like the Galaxy Note 9, OnePlus 6T, and LG V40, the Pixel 3 XL’s performance is on par. It’s worth noting that the iPhone XS Max’s A12 Bionic chip easily outpaced the competition, but in my experience, all of the phones were equally quick when performing common chores like opening apps and taking photos.

Compared to Other Smartphones, how Does the Pixel 3 Xl Fare?

When comparing the Pixel 3 XL to the Pixel 2 XL, keep in mind that even if the newer model has a better screen and camera, the older one is still a fantastic phone. Some of the enhancements that the Pixel 3 XL possesses, such the Call Screen, will eventually make their way to the Pixel 2 XL. Keep using your Pixel 2 until the next update comes out; I don’t think of the Pixel 3 XL as a “incremental” update, and it hasn’t shown any of the burn-in difficulties I saw with last year’s model.

Comparing the Pixel 3 XL to the Galaxy Note 9, I find that there are moments when the Galaxy Note 9’s camera is superior to the Pixel 3’s, but that Samsung’s phone still has many advantages. It may be expanded in memory and contains a headphone jack and a long-lasting battery. To top it all off, it has a built-in S Pen stylus that gives you access to even more software and productivity enhancements than the Pixel 3 XL.

If you can afford the more expensive Pixel 3 XL, you will get a better camera and faster software upgrades from Google than you would with the OnePlus 6T. Given that both the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T ship with the same chipset and a slightly skinned version of Android Pie, the OnePlus 6T is a terrific, more inexpensive choice.

When comparing the Pixel 3 XL to the iPhone XS Max, it is clear that the Pixel 3 XL has the upper hand thanks to its expandable storage and headphone port. However, it does have FaceID, which can be used to unlock the screen and make digital purchases. Furthermore, the iPhone XS Max 256GB costs $1,249 (£1,249, AU$2,049) and offers more storage space than the Pixel 3 XL for the same price. The Pixel 3 XL has a better camera and more vibrant colours, but it’s not as well connected to the Google ecosystem. (For more information, see CNET’s comparison of the Pixel 3 and the iPhone XS cameras.)

Comparing the Pixel 3 XL to the LG V40, the latter is preferable if you’d like a built-in headphone port and external memory for around the same price. It also boasts a wide-angle camera on the back in addition to the front-facing one, just like Google’s phone. However, despite the V40’s adaptability, I prefer the Pixel 3’s battery life and camera to those of the V40.

