Peacock Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included!

Even if you didn’t know you had a free Peacock subscription until I mentioned it just now, it’s very likely you do. There are a lot of amazing original shows and movies available on Peacock Premium, so you may want to give it a try now that you’ve checked to make sure you haven’t been paying for it for the previous few months (definitely not claiming that’s happened to me before).

A quick overview of the services provided by Peacock is provided below, where I will address queries ranging from, “How much does Peacock cost?” to “Can I watch live sports?” and so on. Let us discuss this…

Plans And Costs For The Peacock Subscription Service

There are three levels of Peacock subscriptions — Free, Premium, and Premium Plus — each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages, as I explained before. It’s time to dissect those immediately.

Peacock Unchained

Starting with the Peacock Free, which is exactly what it sounds like: free. There are certain drawbacks to this service, the most obvious of which is that you can only watch a limited selection of the library’s movies and series. There are also adverts. That being said… no cost!

Premium Peacock ($4.99/month)

Furthermore, Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month and grants you access to the entire service. Peacock originals and a huge collection of classic films and television shows are included in this. Watching NBC’s hit shows the day after they run on traditional television is also an option for you. Ads are present in many of the shows, although they are not as intrusive as they were in the free model.

A Monthly Subscription to The Peacock Premium Plus Service Costs $9.99.

There’s Also Peacock Premium Plus, Which Is $9.99 a Month and Gives You All the Features of The Premium Plan without Any of The Advertising Clutter. when Watching Live Sports, Other Programmes, and Certain Titles via Streaming, You’ll Still Have to Deal with Advertising, but This Isn’t a Big Deal in My Opinion. on Your Mobile Device, You Can Also Download Some Movies and Shows for Offline Viewing.

It’s Easy to Find Your Favorite Tv Shows on Peacock Streaming Library.

In the Meantime, You Can Catch up On Previous Seasons of Law & Order: Svu, Watch Yellowstone or Enjoy Great Comedies Like the Office and Parks and Recreation as You Await the Return of The Crime Drama. That’s Right, Peacock. to Watch All of These Episodes, You’ll Need a Peacock Premium Subscription, but Once You Do, You’ll Get Access to Thousands of Hours of Content from NBC Universal Network’s Top Shows.



To Make Things Even Easier to Catch up On, Peacock Will Group the Many Law & Order Franchises and The One Chicago Shows Together in Collections.

In Addition, a Vast Library of Films Is Available.

A Wide Range of Films from Many Genres and Periods Are Available on Peacock, as With Any Other Streaming Service. Peacock Has Already Provided Customers with Access to The Whole Harry Potter Series as Well as Other Favourite Movie Collections. Despite the Fact that New Titles Will Be Released Throughout the Year, There Will Always Be a Replacement for The Karate Kid Franchise when The Series Finally Exits the Service.

Additionally, Peacock’s Actor Collections Aggregate All of The Movies Starring Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, and Jennifer Aniston that Are Now Available on The Platform. This Feature Should Be More Common in The Streaming Business.

The Peacock Channel Offers Excellent Original Series, Films, and Documentary Programs

If a Streaming Service Wants to Attract New Customers and Retain Current Ones, It Needs to Offer a Wide Variety of High-Quality Original Content, Not Just Classics. Although There Are Many Wonderful Original Episodes and Movies to Choose From, Peacock Offers a Terrific Variety of Documentaries, Including the Service’s True Crime Collection. Even as Your Favourite Movies Fade Away, There Are Fresh Shows Like True Story with Ed and Randall, Wolf Like Me, and Dr. Death to Keep You Entertained.

The WWE Network Is Based in Peacock.

The WWE Network Is Coming to Peacock in January 2021, Offering Every Peacock Subscription Access to Thousands of Hours of Wrestling Material Each Month, Including Legendary Shows and Live Events. While the Service Isn’t Perfect, It’s Free, Which More than Makes up For the Fact that It’s a Mixed Bag.

WWE Network on Peacock Is the Place to Go if You Want to Relive the Wildest Moments from The Royal Rumble or See Some of The Most Thrilling Main Event Battles from Wrestle Mania. in Addition, There Are a Plethora of Excellent Wrestling Documentaries to Choose From.

Winter Olympics and The Super Bowl, Both Live Sporting Events.

Peacock Has You Covered When It Comes to Live Sports, Whether It’s Streaming the Super Bowl or Having Access to Every Event at The 2022 Winter Olympics. Peacock Has a Lot to Offer Its Members Even when Two of The Most Important Sporting Events of The Year Are Being Streamed on The Site.

The English Premier League Soccer May Be Seen Live on Peacock at Any Time, as well as Rugby, Golf, Motocross, and Others. on Top of That, NBC Sports Offers a Wide Variety of Daily and Weekly Shows, Including the Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, and So Much More. Moreover, Peacock’s Sports Documentaries Are a Complete Turnoff for Me.