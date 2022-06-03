Is There a Peacock Free Trial?

Many streaming services compete for users’ attention, and Peacock is only one of them. NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service offers thousands of hours of TV and film.

The Office, Cheers, This Is Us, and Law & Order: SVU are just a few of the great shows available on Peacock, as are Peacock Originals, Universal movies on Peacock, and numerous live sporting events, such as the Premier League, rugby, and Sunday Night Football, to name just a few.

You may want to test out a streaming service before deciding to commit your time and money. Is it possible to do this with Peacock, then?

Is There a Free Trial for Peacock?

Honestly, I don’t think so. For the premium services (Premium and Peacock Premium Plus), the seven-day Peacock free trial ended in 2021. In spite of this, Peacock offers three subscription plans, one of which is free.

Signing up for the free edition of Peacock can be done either on the Peacock website or on the Peacock app.

You’ll have to put up with advertisements to save $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year on Peacock Premium, the most affordable all-access plan.

Those who can’t stand Peacock’s ads and want to get rid of them will have to pay Premium Plus, which is $99.99 a year or $9.99 per month.

It’s a wonderful way to test out Peacock before committing to a paid subscription, even while it doesn’t give you access to all of the platform’s features.

All of the library’s material, including kids’ shows, movies, news, sports, and pop culture programming, may be accessed for free with a basic subscription. In lieu of paying a monthly subscription price, you’ll be subjected to a little quantity of advertising.

Read More: Twiclips – Free Twitch Clip Downloader Check Here to Complete Details !

Is There a Difference Between the Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus?

Among the many extras, you’ll have access to as a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscriber is Peacock Originals like Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls. Also, you’ll be able to watch shows like Below Deck and Real Housewives the next day.

Streaming live sports and events, including Premier League soccer, golf tournaments, and Sunday Night Football are also available. Peacock also hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in the United States for a time.

Watching on several platforms is easy, thanks to a slew of options, including desktop and laptop PCs, Roku streaming players, Apple TV, Samsung smart TVs, Chromecast, LG smart TVs, and even gaming consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation. Subscribers to Premium Plus have the option to download and watch some titles when they’re not connected to the internet.