One Plus Launches Clipt App to Share Text, Images, Files Between Mobiles and Laptop

The developers of OnePlus’s OneLabs division have released a brand new program called Clipt. This program allows you to copy and paste across your phone, tablet, and computer, providing a clipboard-like experience. Clipt allows its customers to easily copy text from their mobile device and paste it into their computer.

Previously, they would have had to figure out a workaround in order to transfer text messages from their phone to their computer. Clipt utilizes a user’s Google Drive to allow for the transmission of text, photos, and files between devices, so long as the same Google account is used on each device.

Clipt is a useful tool that can be downloaded as an Android app from the Google Play store and as a Chrome extension for PC and Mac users. OnePlus has promised that the software will soon be available for iOS users. If you use the Clipt app or Chrome extension, you can link your clipboard across all of your devices. Once it’s installed, you may effortlessly share files between any number of devices by simply copying and pasting.

The purpose of this new text, image, and file sharing software is to do away with the necessity to send an image to oneself via email or to send a message to yourself on a chat app in order to transfer it from one device to another. You can share huge files across devices without worrying about exceeding the 25MB restriction imposed by most email programs. The only need is that both devices be signed into the same Google account, as Clipt uses your own Google Drive to transport the data.

OnePlus assures you that your information is safe when transmitted to Clipt. Clipt can only download the files it creates, the business explains in a blog post, despite requesting read and write access to your Google Drive. To prevent your device from filling up, “the app or extension keeps the last 10 items available to you, but after that it auto deletes.”