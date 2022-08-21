Do you miss old Reddit? Consider Reddit is Fun for your phone

The new design of Reddit has been met with strong opposition from certain users. I find myself agreeing with them on this point, as many of the decisions appear to have been made with a “form over function” attitude.

It doesn’t help that the mobile web is a disorganized hodgepodge, and the official Reddit app is a major letdown. Reddit is Fun has been a fan favorite for a long time, and while there are many alternatives that could do the job, it has remained popular. This makes perfect sense.

Overview

The unofficial Reddit client Reddit is Fun prioritizes speed and simplicity over fancy visuals and effects. Quite a bit of the design brings me back to the original Reddit.

The app, affectionately referred to as RIF by its user base, includes basic functions like reading and posting to Reddit threads and uploading images, as well as many useful extras.

Setup

In fact, Reddit is Fun may be used without ever requiring you to enter your login details. To be honest, you don’t need an account to view content in any subreddit. You try implementing it with a client from any of the other social networks, and I’ll eat my hat. Reddit is Fun and Reddit deserves a tonne of credit for facilitating this.

The software requires a Reddit account to be linked to it in order for you to import the subreddits you are subscribed to, make and upvote comments, or upload your own posts. Instead of entering your password on the app itself, you’ll be taken to Reddit’s website and asked to log in there.

Everything will be imported after that. A list of your subreddits can be found in the hamburger menu on the right, while your profile and submissions can be accessed from the overflow menu at the top.

Feed

Every subreddit page features a navigation bar at the top with filters for “best,” “top,” “new,” “controversial,” and so on. The post’s karma score is displayed on the left, and a thumbnail, if available, is displayed on the right. The title of the post (and its flair, if any) sits in the center, followed by the comments and the subreddit. To my knowledge, no one is using it at the moment.

Posts

When you open a post, you’ll see a bar at the bottom with options to share, save, hide, and view comments. Underneath an overflow button, you’ll find some other options, such as viewing the OP’s profile, accessing a link in the browser, and disabling a subreddit.

Clicking on the comments button will lead you to the post details page, where you can view the same data as in the feed, plus the user and the time the post was made. Below, comments will be presented in a format reminiscent of classic Reddit. Username, a descriptive flair (with images! ), reputation, and a timestamp.

Profile

Reddit is Fun offers a great profile viewer for checking out your own or someone else’s user page. In addition to your karma and badges, all of your posts and comments will be archived there. A personal message to other users is also an option. Furthermore, you can narrow your search to results that only contain comments, user-posted content, or gilded users.

Options

Reddit is Fun, as is typical with Reddit clients, offers a plethora of customization choices. From the browser to the use of data to the way notifications are displayed, there are many different types. Practically everything about the app may be altered to suit your needs.

You can modify various aspects of the app’s operation, including its preference for an external browser, the display of thumbnails, the filtering of NSFW content, the saving of browsing history, the text size, the theme (a black theme is included), and the notification of new posts, among other things. It’s likely that Reddit is Cool offers a setting for whatever undesirable habit you’re trying to break.

It is possible to disable the advertisements that display in the threads of subreddit postings. But turning off advertisements removes functionality. You can use the app for free without advertisements and get the gist of it, or you can keep ads on and get more out of it.

Conclusion

Reddit’s specialist groups are great for meeting like-minded people and expanding your professional network. Users’ first choice has always been Reddit is Fun.

Reddit is Fun is one of the most feature-rich clients available in the Play Store, thanks to its wide range of customization options, design that closely mimics the old web design, and optional ad blocking. To be sure, there are some subtleties, but on the whole, this app is far superior to the official one.