Why Is Nvidia Shield Tv So Expensive?

Streaming sticks that can play 4K video are now available for less than $50, with options from Roku, Google, and Amazon. NVIDIA’s Shield TV is the most expensive set-top box after Apple’s, with a starting price of $150. The NVIDIA Shield TV, while extremely pricey for a streaming stick, is an excellent investment.

Where Do We Start with Nvidia Shield Tv?

The original Shield TV from NVIDIA was introduced in 2015. In addition, the term “streaming stick” did not come into use until much later. NVIDIA’s Shield TV was the first publicly available 4K UHD set-top box, yet the firm continued to refer to it as a “micro-console” despite its technological advancements.

Shield TV catered to gamers and enthusiasts because that’s who it was designed for. Extremely few households owned 4K televisions, and even fewer subscribed to streaming services that provided content in that resolution. The ability to play Android games and the cloud gaming service NVIDIA Grid (now called GeForce NOW) were major selling features for this device.

As a result of its versatility, the “micro-console” quickly became a favourite among hackers. Both a Plex Media Server and a Samsung SmartThings hub, it made it possible to automate and stream media across the home (a feature that died because of Samsung).

The NVIDIA Shield TV has become a popular streaming stick in recent years thanks to its high-quality video and audio (and because cloud gaming took a while to pan out). As its additional features have remained unchanged, Shield TV remains the greatest streaming device for gamers and tinkerers.

Superior Video Resolution and Clarity, Enhanced with Ai

The primary benefit of the NVIDIA Shield TV is its superior video quality. Other streaming sticks also offer 4K UHD and Dolby vision, so these capabilities are hardly novel. However, the NVIDIA Shield uses AI to upscale video, resulting in the best visual quality of any streaming device.

A standard feature of modern TVs is an automatic upscaling mode that attempts to display everything in their highest possible resolution. However, these mild upscaling algorithms’ principal goal is to make low-res content appear to fill the entire screen. Rarely do they improve the image quality.

NVIDIA’s upscaling technology uses AI to convert low-res media to crisp 4K (or 1080p if you don’t have a 4K TV) resolution. This is a fantastic feature to have because most of your favourite shows and movies are only available in 720p or 1080p on your favourite streaming providers.

The audio output from an NVIDIA Shield TV is also exceptional. It supports 32-bit, 192 kHz audio playback over HDMI for 7.1 surround sound systems.

Already Loaded with Chromecast and Android Tv

Without completely writing off the Chromecast, NVIDIA Shield TV is my recommendation as the best way to experience Android TV. In contrast to the great majority of streaming sticks on the market, this high-priced gear is responsive and relatively bug-free.

There is a specific demographic interested in Android TV. Several Android apps and games are compatible, and there are other customization settings available. In addition, the “personalization” features made available by Google’s algorithms speed up the process of locating the shows and movies you’re interested in watching.

Some of the available modification options are really obvious. Without having to sift through the app drawer, Android TV’s “Discover” feature can help you uncover material you might enjoy.

On the other hand, a thorough search option exists that checks out every service. To find all the services that provide a Scooby-Doo live-action movie, for instance, you could click the microphone button on your remote and say, “Scooby-Doo live-action movie,” and Android TV would then list all of them.

When using an Android TV, you may cast content from your computer or mobile device to the big screen (you can even use it to mirror your screen). Particularly useful when watching information on a mobile device and wanting to move it to a larger screen.

Let me be the first to say that Android TV is not perfect. For smart home features, it falls far short, and if you just want a simple interface, you’re better off with Roku or Apple TV. When it comes to customization, though, Android TV is unrivalled.

Playing Games Online, Android Apps, and Console Emulators

Despite NVIDIA’s failed attempt to develop a “micro-console,” the company’s Shield TV is the best streaming stick for gaming. In addition to being an excellent option for cloud gaming with NVIDIA GeForce Now, it can run a wide range of Android apps, is compatible with emulators (for playing older games,) and supports emulation.

GeForce Now is enticing in a difficult to ignore way. Play AAA games on any device using NVIDIA’s cloud gaming technology with no additional software or hardware required. It should come as no surprise that GeForce Now is compatible with Fortnite, and the “RTX 3080” grade provides outstanding graphics that can easily outmatch the newest Xbox and PlayStation (even on iOS).

On the other hand, Why Is Nvidia Shield Tv So Expensive? Shield TV can be used with almost any gamepad. You are free to use a gamepad, joystick, or other controller for your video game of choice. It’s also possible to utilise the console with a keyboard and mouse, making it more like a PC gaming setup, and you can talk to other players via voice chat.