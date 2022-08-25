How To Convert MP4 To MP3 On Mac

These days, almost everyone has a mobile phone, and the majority of those phones can play MP4 (MPEG-4) videos on anything from an old Nokia to a brand new Blu-ray player. The format’s flexibility means that it can handle anything from a large 4K video clip to a low-resolution mobile video with equal ease.

When looking for a video to download online, whether it be a music video or an episode of a television show, you will most certainly come across MP4 as the format. There are, however, times when converting a video to an audio file is essential. You’re probably best off sticking with MP3, as it’s one of the most popular audio file types currently in use.

Convert Mp4 to Mp3 with Movavi Video Converter for Mac

If you own a Mac and want to convert MP4 to MP3 with no effort, use Movavi Video Converter. You can use this powerful software with the vast majority of common media formats. It’s easy to rip the soundtrack from any movie or TV show in seconds.

Batch conversion additionally facilitates simultaneous track export. Here are the specific steps to converting MP4 to MP3. If you own a Mac, there is no cost to try out Movavi’s MP4 to MP3 converter.

You Can Edit Your Videos with Ease with The Movavi Software

For the installation of the Movavi Video Converter, double-click the.dmg file you received after downloading the program. Follow the on-screen prompts until the installation is complete. All of the prerequisites have been met, so you can now launch the application.

Replacing Original Source Documents

Start by clicking Add Media, followed by Add Video, to load the source files for conversion. To import files from their folder, you can also utilize the “drag and drop” approach.

Pick an Output Format

The MP3 file format can be found in the Audio menu’s default settings. For the best audio quality, go with the “Original Bitrate” option or 320 kbps. Choose one of the MP4 presets under the Video tab if you need to do the inverse procedure, from MP3 to MP4.

Read More- Gorgeous Rainmeter Skins You Should Use

Use a Mac to Convert an Mp4 Into an Mp3 File

If you don’t choose a different location to save your files using the Folder icon, Movavi Library will be used. Just click Convert to get started with the adjustment. Upon completion, your music directory will load on your system’s default web browser.

Using an Online Converter to Transform MP4 to MP3 on a Mac

Quickly convert an MP4 movie to an audio file with a web-based converter. VideoConverter.com is a free online converter, and here’s how to use it. To convert a video online, go to a site like Online Video Converting.

To convert a video, choose it from your computer’s library by clicking Add Your Media, and then click Open. The next step is to change the output type. Select “Audio” and then “MP3” from the drop-down menus to accomplish this (MP4 will be the default). When you’re finished, hit the Convert button and save the MP3 to your hard drive.

This web-based service is perfect if you simply have a single, small file to convert. Keep in mind that there is a limit to the file size you can upload and that you can only convert one file at a time.

Read More- The Best Alternatives To Revo Uninstaller For Windows

Tips for Converting Videos to Mp3s on A Mac

The MP4 to MP3 conversion process can be done for free using a web-based service, so there’s no need to spend money on a separate program. To extract the audio from a video, VLC Media Player can be used.

Read More- InstaUp APK v16.5 Download | Get Unlimited Real IG Followers

Download the Newest Vlc Player Here!

Get the player set up and running on your machine. From the File menu, choose Convert / Stream. Select Open media or drop files into the main window to import material. Click the Choose Profile drop-down arrow and select Audio to alter the output format to MP3. In order to export a file, click the Browse button and then navigate to the location you’d like it saved. When you’re ready to begin the transformation, select “Save.”

You may also convert MP4s to MP3s with VLC Media Player. Keep in mind there is a file size limit for the player and large files can take some time to convert.