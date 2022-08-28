How to Sell on Meesho in 5 Easy Steps!

Meesho is an app available in the Indian market that offers a wide variety of products for ladies. Meesho was created by entrepreneurs Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal with the sole intention of serving the needs of micro and small enterprises. Further, it allows vendors to promote their wares on popular social networking sites like Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp.

Women who are interested in making money by selling clothing and accessories are the primary target audience for most of Meesho’s social media advertisements. The company’s mission is to help working-class Indian women succeed.

On the downside, Meesho is now only available in India. Thus, Meesho is the best option for anyone in India who is interested in starting or expanding an online retail business. This post will walk you through setting up a Meesho store, marketing it, and making sales.

Learn the Basics of Selling on Meesho.

Make a seller profile on Meesho.

You should check out the Meesho website.

To join as a supplier, follow the steps in the screenshot and click the button in the top right corner of the screen.

The online portal will lead you to a registration page where you will be asked to provide your phone number. To begin, select the “Sell” tab.

Please input the OTP into the corresponding field on the Meesho Supplier panel, which loads afterward. If you haven’t already, here is also the place to enter your email and password.

You can enable app notifications by checking the box labeled “I want to receive critical updates on Whatsapp.” Next, select the Account Creation tab.

The Following Are Requirements for Selling on Meesho:

Solicit Sales by Publicizing Your Items

Creating a catalogue of the goods you intend to offer is the next step.

You can submit your product catalogue by logging into the Meesho supplier panel. Starting with logging in to your newly created seller account is the first step. There are currently two ways to add products to Meesho:

Insert Multiple Items from a New Catalog

How to Mass-Upload New Catalogs

Select Catalogs Upload from The Main Menu of The Meesho Provider Panel

To add many catalogs at once, click, then navigate to the Add New Catalog in Bulk page and look for the category that best describes your products.

Choose the type of template you need, and you can either download one or start fresh. If you need a blank template, click the Download button. The downloadable template will mimic an Excel sheet in appearance.

Follow the first sheet’s instructions and the second sheet’s product details to fill out the form. Please list your company’s name in the first column. Start inputting the specifics of the product in column “D.” Fill in the columns in the order given, starting at the left.

Please complete the sample form below. When you’re done, return to the provider page from which you originally got the form. Just choose the file you want to upload and hit the Upload button.

Increase the Number of Available Catalogs by One

Guidelines for Adding a Singular Catalog

To upload catalogs, suppliers can do so using the Meesho supplier portal.

Choose Only One Catalog to Add

Choose the appropriate category for your goods from the options presented.

Send Over the Pictures You Have Taken of The Goods

Details on the product should be included. Don’t duplicate data entry if you have multiple colours of the same product. Do nothing more than mark the appropriate box. Make necessary adjustments to the product colours after copying the input information and applying it to all goods. Please enter your information and then select “Submit Catalog.”

Printing Additional Catalogues Is a Surefire Way to Increase Sales

Make a catalogue with sections for women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel, for instance. Provide essential details like product dimensions, weight, and cost. Be sure to include images of your wares. A well-established catalogue will streamline the selling procedure.

Next, disseminate information about your goods through multiple social media platforms. You can promote your wares using any appropriate social media channel, be it WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

Steps to Obtaining Initial Orders

It’s quite difficult to get orders. No matter how many seller accounts you make or how many products you offer, your efforts will be for naught if you don’t start receiving orders. Earning money is essential, so start selling now.

The Following Are Necessary in Order to Be Given Instructions:

Maintain your consumers’ interest by uploading five to seven catalogues. Increase your potential for sales on Meesho by adding additional catalogues of new designs and goods.

Meesho has a priority shipping option to make the user experience more convenient. Its Next-Day Dispatch (NDD) service ensures that orders placed by 3:00 pm PT will be shipped the following business day. Potential buyers may be more interested in your items by 12 percent if they are eligible for the NDD program.

Meesho’s price comparison tool can help you determine an appropriate asking price for your product. As a business, how can we increase our consumer base? Setting the proper pricing by comparing it to market demands with the help of the Meesho Price Recommendation tool is a great approach to increasing sales velocity.

Shipment and Order Fulfillment

When an order comes in, Meesho will let you know by email and through the Supplier Panel. You need do nothing more than take the order. The order will thereafter be available for pickup in the Supplier Panel.

Meesho’s shipping service is simple and quick. Unlike on sites like Amazon or eBay, you will not need to handle product shipping yourself. Meesho’s logistics partner allows for rapid product delivery.