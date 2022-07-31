Mahadbt 2022 Scholarship Online Applications, Eligibility and Last Date

An established online scholarship portal run by the Maharashtra government is called Mahadbt 2022 – Aaple Sarkar DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), or MahaDBT. It houses about 38 post-matric scholarships provided by several state government departments. Through the MahaDBT website, students with Maharashtrian addresses can apply for these scholarships.

The portal’s main goal is to make sure that state-wide scholarships are implemented and distributed in an efficient manner. Aside from the seamless transfer of scholarships into recipients’ accounts, it also encourages transparency in the applications and documentation filed by students. Students must type “mahadbtmahait” into their search engine to be taken to the MahaDBT portal.

Here Are Some Key Details About the Current Maha Dbt Scholarship Situation

The mahaDBT Scholarship Renewal Window is active till May 31, 2022, for the academic year 2021–2022 The deadline for reapplying for the mahaDBT scholarship for the 2020–21 academic year has been extended to May 31, 2022. On December 31, 2021, the MahaDBT scholarship application procedure for the academic year 2021–2022 began.

The Government of India Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste has begun accepting applications for the 2020–21 academic year. The deadline for accepting renewal applications is May 31, 2022. The final date to submit an application for the online scholarship is May 31, 2022, for new registration (new application acceptance).

Students who are interested in applying for this scholarship program must do so by the deadline. Students will learn about the MahaDBT portal, the scholarships that are offered there, and how to apply for them in this post. Additionally, applicants will learn crucial information about the scholarships, including their eligibility, application requirements, benefits, and more.

Details of the MahaDBT – Maharashtra Scholarship Programs

Details of The Maha Dbt – Maharashtra Scholarship Programs

What are the departments offering different scholarships under MahaDBT? How many scholarships are available in each department? In the table below, you can find the answers to these queries.

There are a total of 8 government agencies in Maharashtra that provide financial aid to students from various social groups. Several of the well-known departments are:

Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance

Agency for Technical Education

Department of Tribal Development

more about the Directorate of Higher Education

For the academic year 2022, the deadline to apply for these scholarships at Mahadbt is May 31, 2022. Students are recommended to regularly visit the portal to ensure they are aware of any developments.