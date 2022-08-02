Keep2 Share Premium Account – The Filehoster at A Glance

Keep2Share also offers extremely quick speed and instant downloads. Among the file-hosting service Keep2Share, you can select from two premium accounts with a relatively small amount of possibilities.

The bandwidth for the standard Premium tariff is significantly constrained, but the Premium Pro account gives you the best speed available. Between 20,000 MB and 50,000 MB of data are included in the Premium and Premium Pro tariffs.

The Price Band and The Payment Options

As is common, credit cards such as VISA, Mastercard, or American Express are an option for payment at Keep2Share. Right now, using your VISA or Mastercard to make a purchase adds an additional layer of security.

These are the VISA and MasterCard SecureCode procedures, which call for further verification while making a purchase in order to properly protect your data and your money.

You have additional payment options available from the vendor in addition to using a VISA or MasterCard to purchase a Keep2Share Premium Account.

This includes bitcoin payments, traditional online bank transfers, and the Sofortüberweisung service. You can use WebMoney carry out as a last resort in Germany to pay with banks like Postbank and DZ Bank. Also available are local payment options.

The well-known providers Paypal and Paysafe do not accept payments through Keep2Share. If you can’t use any of the aforementioned payment methods but still want to conveniently and securely pay for your account online, you can buy a prepaid credit card.

Warning Regarding Data Protection and Privacy

Data protection and privacy are topics that are getting more and more attention online. We are pleased to give our knowledge and experience with Keep2Share so that you can get a complete picture of the service.

When using the Keep2Share service, demographic and non-personal information, together with personal data such as email address, name, or bank account, are automatically kept.

Personal information is only used to provide services like the payment process, contact setup, notifications, etc., and is never disclosed to third parties. It is currently being collected anonymously because demographic data cannot be utilized to identify a specific person.

Help Following Purchase

