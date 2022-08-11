How to Download Audio from Instagram to Your Phone

You’ve heard a great new sound on Instagram that you’d like to utilise in your own videos, but you have no idea how to store it. Instagram now allows users to download audio from posts in order to keep it as a reference or use it into their own videos.

However, what if you want to save audio from a post on Instagram to your phone, or if you want to download music from Instagram as an MP3 file to edit into your next video, but you can’t find it when searching on Instagram Reels? In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to save Instagram audio to your computer or mobile device for later use.

To copy the video’s link, open Instagram.

Simply copy and paste the URL into Kapwing.

Convert to an MP3 and get it here!

The First Thing to Do Is to Open Instagram and Copy the Link to The Video

To begin extracting audio from a video on Instagram, open Instagram and navigate to the video in question. After that, select “Link” or “Copy Link” from the menu that appears, and the video’s URL will be copied to your clipboard.

Copying a video link from your Instagram feed (left). (On the right) Snipping a link from a user’s Instagram post. If you’re using a computer, you may share an Instagram video by clicking the share button (three dots) or copying the URL (web address) from your browser’s address bar.

Second, Copy the Video’s Link and Paste It Into Kapwing

Launch Kapwing’s video editor or video conversion tool in your browser and select “Start editing” or “Start converting,” respectively.

To upload a video to Kapwing from the video editor, simply paste the url into the box. The timeline below will immediately update with your Instagram video. If you want your MP3 file to be smaller in size, you can right-click on your project in the timeline and choose “Detach audio” to separate the audio from the video and erase the video.

The Next Step Is to Save the File as An Mp3 and Then Download It

After you’ve uploaded your video, select “Export” to access the Export Options menu. Here, you can switch to MP3 as the output format for your project. After your content has been converted into an MP3 audio file, you will receive a notification. Choose “Export Audio” if you’re ready to export.

When you’re finished editing your video, Kapwing will save the audio as an MP3 file that you can then listen to on your phone and upload to services like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Please take note that you may immediately add the audio to your Instagram post by uploading your video to Kapwing and placing it in the timeline with your audio before exporting.

I’m hoping this will let you keep the sound from Instagram photos you like so you may use it in future videos and push your imagination further. While you’re here, check out our YouTube channel and Resources Library to learn more about making the most of Instagram. Follow us on Instagram or Twitter at @KapwingApp to hear about the latest in social media and video editing tools as they become available.