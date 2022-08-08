I Phone and I Pad Models that Are Compatible with I Os 14 and I Pad Os 14

Apple typically offers iPhone and iPad models at least four years of software updates, unlike producers competing for Android devices. However, support frequently goes beyond this time frame, and a recent rumor claims iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will keep this custom.

IOS 14 Is Compatible with Every IPhone Running IOS 13.

According to some early information gathered by the French website iPhone soft from an apparently trustworthy source, Apple intends to support devices manufactured as far back as 2015 with iOS 14. In fact, according to reports, iOS 14 will support every iPhone that was compatible with iOS 13.

Although it’s not flawless, iPhone soft has a reasonably good track record when it comes to anticipating iOS version support. For instance, it incorrectly claimed support for the iPhone SE wasn’t planned despite revealing last year that both the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 were being discontinued iOS 13.

However, if The Information from Today Is Reliable, It Indicates that The Following Devices Will Be Fully Compatible with I Os 14:

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Launched September 2019

iPhone 11 Pro – Launched September 2019

iPhone 11 – Launched September 2019

iPhone XR – Launched October 2018

iPhone XS Max – Launched September 2018

iPhone XS – Launched September 2018

iPhone X – Launched November 2017

iPhone 8 Plus – Launched September 2017

iPhone 8 – Launched September 2017

iPhone 7 Plus – Launched September 2016

iPhone 7 – Launched September 2016

iPhone SE – Launched March 2016

iPhone 6s Plus – Launched September 2015

iPhone 6s – Launched September 2015

Support for both the iPhone 6s and iPhone SE is perhaps the biggest surprise considering their age, but iPhone soft does warn that there’s still plenty of time for support to be dropped before iOS 14’s announcement at WWDC in June if Apple encounters any major issues as development enters the final stages.

The company’s 2020 iPhones will support the software, though, and that much is known. Accordingly, iOS 14 will be upgradeable to the iPhone 9, which will be unveiled in late March.

On the other hand, the future update should come pre-installed on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Read more: How Can I Get the Technomantu Apk Mobile App?

Only Two IPad Models Won’t Be Compatible with IPad Os 14 Anymore.

Regarding the slightly smaller iPad lineup, it seems Apple is getting ready to discontinue support for the iPad Mini 4, which debuted in September 2015 and featured the Apple A8 chipset from the iPhone 6, and the larger iPad Air 2, which made its debut in October 2014 and featured the more potent Apple A8X.

The list of iPads that will support iPadOS 14 should, therefore, look as follows:

12.9-inch & 11-inch iPad Pro – Launched October 2018

12.9-inch & 10.5-inch iPad Pro – Launched June 2017

12.9-inch & 9.7-inch iPad Pro – Launched September 2015 & March 2016, respectively

iPad (7th generation) – Launched September 2019

iPad (6th generation) – Launched March 2018

iPad (5th generation) – Launched March 2017

iPad mini (5th generation) – Launched March 2019

iPad Air (3rd generation) – Launched March 2019

Naturally, Apple is also anticipated to add support for iPadOS 14 to its future iPad Pro update, which is scheduled to be released in late March along with the iPhone 9.

According to rumors, the business is also working on a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display and 5G network capabilities. This is anticipated to make its debut in either September or October, therefore it most likely will come pre-loaded with the updated software.