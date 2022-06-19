Hulu’s Student Discount , Everything You Need to Know!

If you’re in college or continuing your education, there are a lot of student discounts now accessible online.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime, Hulu, CBS All Access, and many other services with just your “.edu” email address when you sign up. Student discounts are available for those who sign up for service after their free trial period has expired.

In addition to saving a few bucks, several provide ad-free viewing, unlimited access to exclusive content, and agreements with big music libraries like Spotify. If you’ve been studying in person or electronically, take a break from your studies to watch the latest TV episodes and movies on these streaming services with the best deals.

There are two ways to save money on Amazon Prime for students.

If you’re a college student, you can receive a six-month free trial of Amazon Prime with Prime Student, and then it’s just $6.49/month for as long as you’re a student (which is 50 percent off the normal membership cost). You’ll have access to Amazon’s massive library of TV series and movies, as well as Prime Photo’s free, limitless photo storage (so you can send yourself your own care package).

New limited-time offerings include a free monthly membership to Grubhub+, access to the Calm app for meditation and sleep, savings on vacation deals from StudentUniverse, homework help and textbook solutions from Course Hero, and more for students are also available.



Instead of taking advantage of the discounts, why not stream your favorite TV series, audiobooks, and current radio hits? Add-ons to this package are fantastic. Premium video channels such as Showtime, Epix, Sundance Now, and more are available to Prime Student members for as little as $0.99 per month for up to a year (normally $3.99 to $10.99 per month). In addition, Amazon Music Unlimited offers its enormous collection to students for $0.99/month, which is a more affordable option than Spotify Premium if you want to rock out to 60 million songs on demand.

Spotify offers a discount to students.

This Spotify deal is a no-brainer if you want to get rid of both your music and TV streaming alternatives at once. The Spotify Premium, Showtime, and Hulu combo cost $4.99 per month for students. With the first month of all three services included for free, it’s an even better offer.

One thing to keep in mind is that this plan must be renewed every year, and you can only use it for four years, so you might want to get your roommates together and get a Spotify Family Plan for $14.99/month post-grad to save money.

Student discount for Hulu

Hulu, one of the top platforms for watching TV shows, movies, cartoons, and original programming, has a wonderful student plan for $1.99/month. Full access to Hulu originals, movies, and TV series are included with this $4 discount from the usual $5.99/month plan. Despite this, you will still have to sit through some commercials.

Discount for students at Paramount+

The 25 percent student discount offered by Paramount+ (previously CBS All-Access) isn’t only for Star Trek fans; anyone can benefit from it. Watch everything from MTV, Comedy Central, and more to live-streamed sporting events (note: this deal only applies to their Limited Commercial plan, similar to Hulu). Here’s the deal

Discount on YouTube Premium for Students

What if you could watch your favorite YouTube content, including originals and videos, wherever you went? With YouTube Premium, students may not only watch ad-free videos but also download them for offline viewing for a cost of $6.99 per month. If Spotify or Amazon Music’s libraries aren’t enough for you, you’ll gain unlimited access to YouTube Music. Choose a one-month free trial to get a feel for YouTube before deciding whether or not you want to pay for a subscription.

Student discount for Apple TV+

It costs $4.99 per month to join Apple Music Student, which includes access to Apple TV+.

Students can obtain the service for free by signing up. For a low price, you’ll receive access to more than 50 million tracks, as well as originals like Dickinson and Central Park, thanks to this bundle.