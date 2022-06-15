Set up The Apple Tv Remote on Your I Phone, I Pad, or I Pod Touch!

Your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is now a remote control for your Apple TV or AirPlay 2-enabled smart television. Control Center should now include support for the Apple TV remote. Apple TV Remote is automatically added to Control Center if you are running the latest version of iOS or iPadO Manually add the Apple TV Remote if your iOS version is older than iOS 7.1.1. Tap on Add next to Apple TV Remote in Settings > Control Center, then restart your device. Add your smart TV to the Home app and assign it to a room in order to use the Apple TV remote with an AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV.

On/Off Switch

To turn your TV on and wake your Apple TV, press and hold the Power button. You can turn off your TV by pressing and holding the power button again.

Clickpad

The clickpad ring can be used to navigate around the screen by pressing up, down, left, and right. Alternatively, you can use the clickpad to move up, down, left, and right. Swipe up or down quickly on the clickpad several times to quickly scroll through list items in a list view.

To select an item, select it and then press the clickpad’s center button.

During playback, press the left or right clickpad ring to move forward or backward. Press and hold the left or right clickpad ring to rewind or fast-forward indefinitely. Select a different speed by pressing either side of it several times (2x, 3x, or 4x).

Swipe left or right on the clickpad to move backward or forward in time, or press the Play/Pause button in the center of the clickpad. You can also turn your finger counterclockwise or clockwise around the ring of the clickpad’s clickpad.

There Is a Siri Button on My Phone.

You can ask Siri to play specific movies, TV shows, genres, and more if Siri is available in your country or region. To use Siri, simply press and hold the Siri button while saying what you want to say. You can also dictate with the Siri button pressed. Press and hold the Siri button while saying the text you want to enter, then release the Siri button. An oval-shaped button sits next to a clickpad on a remote’s left side next to the Back button.

The Arrow to The Right of The Back Button.

Press the Back button once to return to the previous screen while looking through the content. To return to the home screen, press and hold the Back button for a few seconds.

The Remote Control Button for The Tv/control Center.

If the Apple TV app is available in your country or region, simply press the TV/Control Center button once to launch it. Otherwise, press it one time and you will be taken back to the Home Screen.



To access the App Switcher, press the button a second time. Swipe through your open apps using the clickpad, and then press the clickpad’s center to open a new one. Swipe up to dismiss an app. Re-enter the Apple TV app by pressing the television/Control Center button.

There is a circular button for play/pause. To find it, look on the left side of your remote, where there are two other circular buttons.

The Pause/Play Button

After Pressing the Button Once, You Can Either Start or Stop the Video. If You Want to Go Back or Forward in Time, Press the Play/pause Button and Then Swipe Left or Right on The Clickpad. You Can Also Turn Your Finger Counterclockwise or Clockwise Around the Ring of The Clickpad’s Clickpad.

To Resume Playback, Simply Press the Play/pause button.

The Mute Button

Mute Audio by Pressing the Mute Button Once. to Turn the Audio Back On, Press the Button Again. There Are Some Audio Setups that Don’t Have This Feature. on Occasion, You May Need to Adjust the Volume on Your Tv Remote.

Halfway Down, You’ll See an Oblong-Shaped Volume Control Button on The Remote’s Right Side. the Button’s Top Half Controls the Volume, While the Bottom Half Controls It.

Turning up Or Turning Down the Volume

If You Want to Increase or Decrease the Volume of The Apple Tv, Simply Press Volume up Or Volume Down. These Buttons May Not Be Available in All Audio Setups. the Volume Controls on Your Tv’s Remote May Come in Handy.

Grasp a Surface.

Tap or Swipe Up, Down, Left or Right to Navigate the Screen. Multiple Swipes up Or Down Are All that Is Needed to Quickly Scroll Through a List.

To Select an Item, Select It with Your Finger, Then Press the Touch Surface to Click.



Press the Left or Right Side of The Touch Surface to Move Backward or Forward in Time During Playback. the Left or Right Touch Surface Can Be Held Down to Continuously Fast-Forward or Rewind. Select a Different Speed by Pressing Either Side of It Several Times (2x, 3x, or 4x). Play/pause the Video and Then Swipe Left or Right to Move Forward or Backward in Time by Pressing the Play/pause Button. to Access the Menu Screen, Press the Circular Menu Button on The Remote’s Left Side, Just Below the Touch Surface of The Device.

The Hamburger Menu Button

You Can Wake up Your Apple Tv by Pressing the Menu Button Once to Wake It up If It’s Asleep. Pressing the Menu Button Once Will Bring You Back to The Previous Page. to Return to The Home Screen, Press and Hold the Menu Button for A Few Seconds.

Button on The Center of The Tv for Remote Control

If the Apple Tv App Is Available in Your Country or Region, Simply Press the Tv/control Center Button Once to Launch It. Otherwise, Press It One Time, and You Will Be Taken Back To The Home Screen.

To Access the App Switcher, Press the Button for a Second Time. After Swiping Between Open Apps, Press the Touch Surface to Open a New One. Swipe up To Dismiss an App. Re-Enter the Apple Tv App by Pressing the Television/control Center Button.

