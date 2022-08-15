How to Set out of office in Outlook app on Android, iPhone, 365 & Desktop

Here, we will discuss the steps necessary to activate the out-of-office feature in the Outlook mobile app. Here you’ll find detailed instructions for automating responses from your Android or iOS device, iPhone, Office 365 web app, or Windows PC’s Outlook desktop app.

The out Of the Office Function Does What Exactly?

When you set your status to “Out of office,” it indicates that you are not physically present at your office or other designated place of business.

The Microsoft Office app is the same way, but when you’re not available, an automated message can be sent in your stead.

The outlook app will send these Automatic messages without any further input from you. Sending out an automated response like this will let people know that you aren’t currently available to respond to emails, but will specify where they can find you when you return.

There, you can arrange the time that you’ll report for duty again. Until the timer you set expires, the automated emails will continue to send. If you don’t specify an end date, they will continue to reply to your messages indefinitely until you disable them.

A Step-By-Step Guide to Using Android’s Outlook App to Configure Your “out of Office” Status

Here’s how to tell the Outlook app on your Android phone that you’ll be absent from the office:

Start by launching the Outlook app on your Android phone or tablet.

When the menu appears, select it by clicking the corresponding icon in the top left.

Select the Gear Icon (located at the bottom left) now.

If you’re using Office 365, you can select your account there on the settings page.

After that, select Automatic responses and adjust the slider to activate the automated responses.

Just below that option, you’ll see two others: the first allows you to reply to everyone, and the second allows you to reply only to my company. Determine which one is the best fit.

Now Make sure your pre-written email looks presentable. During your designated time away from the office, this message will be sent automatically.

Methods for Creating an Out of Office Message in Outlook for Office 365

To learn how to configure your out-of-office status in Outlook 365, please refer to this article:

To access your account, please visit Outlook.Live.com.

In the top right, beside the question mark, you’ll find the gear icon.

Using this option, you can see everything in Outlook’s preferences at once.

Select the Automatic replies to option in the Mail menu.

Put in place programmed responses, Check the box next to Limit replies to this time frame, and specify the beginning and end times.

You have the option of restricting the recipients of your automated responses to those listed in your Contacts.

A text box will open up, where you can type out the text of the automated response you wish to send.

Just put it away for later.

Learn the ins and outs of using the iPhone app to configure your out-of-office messages in Outlook.

In order to use the “Out of Office” feature in the Outlook app on your iOS device, you must follow the instructions below.

Tap the Outlook app’s home icon (located to the left of the Inbox text) to launch the app on your iPhone or iPad.

Settings can be accessed by tapping the cog icon.

Select your Outlook account; if it doesn’t appear, check that you’re logged into the correct Outlook account.

Then, activate the auto-reply feature within your account settings.

Write your message in the appropriate format on the page where you configure automatic replies.

The Best Way to Configure Your Out-Of-Office Message in The Outlook Desktop App

Follow these simple steps to activate your out of office reply in the desktop version of Outlook:

Launch Outlook on your Windows computer and select File from the main menu.

The Automatic Replies option can now be found on the page’s right side, directly beneath the Account Settings and directly above the Mailbox Settings.

After making that selection, proceed to Step 2 and select Automatic Replies.

Select a time range from the drop-down menu and use the text box to write your Out-of-Office message.

When you are ready, select the “OK” option.

And that’s how you change your “Out of Office” status in the Outlook app on Android, iPhone, Office 365, and your computer’s desktop app.