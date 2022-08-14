What Is the Minesweeper and How to Play It

You have entered Minesweeper. The likelihood is high that you already have the game installed on your Windows computer. If you’re having trouble finishing your first game, check out this guide. A block’s number indicates the total number of mines in its immediate vicinity; players must then mark all of these mines with a special flag.

In a Few Words:

As soon as you locate what you believe to be a mine in a given area, plant a flag there.

When you are unsure whether or not something is a mine, use a question mark. But that won’t accomplish anything.

Smiley face: Click it to restart the game or press F2 on your keyboard.

Toss out your brooms and dustpans; you’ve got the lingo down.

First, Locate Your Initial Mine

Since this is your first game, you can feel free to click anywhere. It’s possible that you already possess an item that resembles the depiction. Keep in mind that the figure represents the number of mines near the aforementioned block. This being the case, let’s examine the scenario depicted. Look at the image’s leftmost, bottom block (3rd from the left and 2nd from the bottom).

The area around it consists of one mine and one unbroken block. Consequently, it must be a mine. Mark it as spam by right-clicking on it. Yay! The first mine has been located. Take the same approach with other people. When a block’s number matches the number of unopened mines, such as 2 for a block with 2 mines, or 8 for an especially lucky person, the unopened mines should be marked.

Clearing the Air, Step 2

It’s past time to do some housekeeping on the neighboring blocks. There is already a mine next to Block A (image) there. This ensures that there will be no other mines in the vicinity. So, you can clear out the mine in the left-most corner of the map.

Third, You Must Correctly Speculate

You’ll frequently face situations where an educated guess is required. The ones that (appear to) require a guess, however, tend to appear as the game is winding down. Specifically, in this instance (see the image). It’s down to one last mine, and it has to be near the number three. Between the two buildings. If you want to find the mine, open a block that neither side uses, like the orange blocks in the image.

In this fourth stage, we’ll use a 1-2-3-4 pattern

You should have some experience and have finished at least six beginner fields before proceeding. I’ve discovered what I think is a rather practical method. The 1-2 pattern is the name for this format. The 1-2 can be seen leaning against a wall in the image above (of blocks).

Right here (and not in the shared field!) you can clean up the lot next to you. When playing at an intermediate or advanced level, you’ll find this technique very helpful. Suppose the block I told you to clear contains a mine; will the 1 and 2 be happy with your work?

The Fifth Stage: Creating a Wall Design

The scenario described above is not uncommon. The orange squares indicate the possible presence of a mine there. It’s okay to break open the blue block. Just imagine putting a mine in the blue block; how happy would the 1s be?

Suggestions for Step 6

Some information about minesweeper is provided below.

To begin playing from the beginning, hit the F2 key.

Avoid the question mark; it’s unnecessary and wastes your time.

Rather than winning the game by marking all of the mines, the game ends when all of the safe blocks have been opened.

If you happen to click on a mine, just hold down the mouse button and move the cursor to avoid it.

If you try to start on the side, you’re more likely to get stuck in the middle.

The Game menu is where you’ll adjust the game’s settings and level of challenge.

