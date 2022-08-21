How to delete your Instagram account

The decision to delete Instagram isn’t as simple as it should be, whether you’ve outgrown the need for a certain finsta or it is parent company Meta is again courting controversy. It wasn’t possible from within Instagram until recently.

If you feel the need, go ahead and make the stereotypical “I’m deleting Instagram” post. After that, you can do one of two things.

Erasing Your Instagram Account on Ios or Android

Instagram can be removed from an iPhone directly through the app. To adjust your profile’s settings, open the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) at the top right of the page, and tap Settings. Then, select Account from the drop-down menu. Below the Branded Content menu item, you’ll find a Delete option.

If you have this option, tapping it will open a menu asking if you want to delete or deactivate your account; for more information on the other options, see the “Temporarily suspending your Instagram account” section below. When you click the Delete Account button, you’ll see a warning that says you have until a certain date to log back in and cancel the deletion.

The app will launch a web page when you tap the red Continue deleting account button. Here, you’ll be asked why you want to delete your account and asked to enter your password for final confirmation.

Removal of Web-Based Instagram

These instructions will help you delete your account if you are unable to do so through the app; they can be carried out on any device with access to a web browser, including a mobile phone.

To begin, visit this page or the link provided in the Instagram support article on deleting your account to access the account removal request page. The majority of Instagram users probably aren’t logged into the web version, so you’ll be prompted to do so. You will probably be asked for your password twice during the deletion process, so it’s a good idea to review it now.

Restoring Your Instagram Account

If it’s been more than 30 days since you asked Instagram to delete your account, you won’t be able to reactivate it. If you remove your account, the username will become available to other users again, although it’s conceivable that someone else has already claimed it.

However, if you request the return of your account within 30 days, you will be granted access to your posts and direct messages again. You can accomplish this by returning to Instagram and then logging in as usual. You will receive a confirmation that your account has been deleted and an estimated deletion date. Just click the “Keep Account” option to prevent it from happening.

Your Instagram Account Has Been Temporarily Disabled

You can suspend your account instead of deleting all of your content if you just want to remove it from public view. As before, Meta requires you to access Instagram via its website rather than its mobile app; but, this time you won’t need to find a link in a knowledge base article.

Go to your profile page on Instagram.com after logging in, then select Edit Profile (or, on mobile, tap the settings cog).

There, you’ll see a link labeled Temporarily disable my account; click it. You will be prompted to enter your password and choose a reason for suspending your account, just as you would if you were deleting it.