How to Cast from Iphone to Tv: Everything You Need to Know!

Your Apple devices can be streamed or shared via AirPlay to your Apple TV, AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV or Mac using this feature. You can watch a video by streaming it online. Publish your images online. Alternatively, you can mirror your device’s screen in its entirety.

Use an Apple Tv or A Smart Tv with AirPlay 2 to Watch Video.

Tap the screen to reveal the controls while watching video on your iPhone through the Apple TV app or another supported video app.

To stream content to an Apple TV or AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV, simply press the AirPlay button and then the desired device.

In Order to Use AirPlay, You’ll Need to Enter a Passcode that Appears on Your TV Screen.

Selecting a different AirPlay option on your iPhone’s screen will allow you to alter the location of the audio playback.

Use an AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV to show photos instead of an Apple TV.

If you’re using an iPhone, go to Photos, select a picture, then tap Share.

Tap the AirPlay button and then select an AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV or your Apple TV as the playback location.

Enter the AirPlay passcode on your iPhone if it appears on the TV screen.

Tap the AirPlay button at the top of the iPhone screen, then tap Turn off AirPlay.

Activate or Deactivate AirPlay Streaming.

Apple TV and smart TVs can be discovered and automatically connected to via AirPlay when playing content from apps you frequently use. Auto, Never, or Ask are all options that can be selected in the Settings > General > AirPlay & Handoff section of the app.

Apple TV or a smart TV can be used to stream content from your iPhone to a larger screen.

On a smart TV or Apple TV, you can display anything that appears on your iPhone screen.

Open the iPhone’s Control Center.

Click Screen Mirroring, then select your AppleTV, a compatible AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV, or a combination of these devices.

In order to use AirPlay, you’ll need to enter a passcode that appears on your TV’s screen.

Stop Mirroring in Control Center and you’ll be able to switch back to using your iPhone.

You must first play the video on your iPhone before you can cast it to your TV. Then, tap the screen to bring up the video player controls on your iPhone.

Once you've done that, click the screen with a triangle icon. There are some third-party apps, such as YouTube for iOS, where the icon is a box with a wifi icon in the left corner.)

You'll be presented with a list of devices that are compatible with your network after you tap that icon. Then select your Apple TV or smart TV from the drop-down menu above. Your television may display a passcode. You can do this by entering your iPhone's passcode into the box that pops up.

You should be able to watch the video you were watching on your iPhone on your television.

Photo sharing via the web

Have some family photos you'd like to show off in front of everyone at your next family gathering?

You can also stream your iPhone's photos and videos to your TV. Take a picture or video and tap on it in the Photos app on your iPhone first.

Tap on the square with an arrow pointing up on the bottom left of the screen to follow this next step. (This is the same icon you'd tap to send a photo via text or AirDrop.)

To access AirPlay, scroll down to the bottom of the page. Go to the menu and pick your smart TV or Apple TV from the list. You can use your iPhone to enter any TV passcode. Your TV should display the image or video you've chosen. You can simply use your iPhone as a remote and swipe through any photos or videos you want to display on your television set.

Take a Screenshot of Your iPhone's Screen and Paste it

Suppose you don't just want to stream a video or a photo on your TV, but you want to wirelessly mirror the entire phone screen. Your request to see iOS on your television set has been granted.

Open Control Center by swiping down on your iPhone. After that, simply press the picture-in-picture icon next to the screen lock button to unlock the device. To cast, select the device from the list that appears. Then all you have to do is enter a passcode if prompted. Everything that appears on your phone screen should be displayed on your TV.