What Is You Tube Tv, Which Channels Does It Offer, and How Much Does It Cost?

One of the most popular live TV streaming services in the United States is owned by Alphabet (formerly Google). Known as YouTube TV, it’s a subscription service. Provides access to cable channels and sports networks. DVR and account sharing is included. In fact, it has its own unique programming. Everything you need to know about it, including the price and whether or not it’s worth the money, is here.

What is YouTube TV?

It is a service that allows you to watch live television on your computer or mobile device. You may watch live sports broadcasts from over 85 broadcast, cable, and regional networks.

Unlimited DVR capacity, up to six accounts for a single price, and the ability to watch on all of your devices are all included as well (like your phone, tablet, computer, or TV) Additionally, YouTube Originals and popular YouTube videos can be viewed on YouTube TV, as well. Live TV, it’s a direct rival to Sling TV and Hulu.

How much does YouTube TV cost?

a month’s worth of service with YouTube TV costs $64.9 + tax

A subscription to YouTube TV is required to access the service’s features. There is a monthly fee of $64.99 (plus tax). In return, you’ll have access to programming from major broadcast networks, popular cable networks, and premium networks, as well as well-known YouTube videos and documentaries. As an example, CBS and FOX regional sports networks are available. Standard service provides free unlimited cloud DVR storage for up to six user profiles.

It was said by Alphabet that there are “no hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments necessary.” In addition, there is no long-term obligation – you can cancel at any point. For an extra monthly fee, you may also add on sports and premium channels. It’s possible to add on additional features like “4K Plus” for an additional fee, like access to Showtime and Starz. For example, According to Alphabet, 4K Plus features improved video quality on accessible content, the ability to watch recordings offline, and unrestricted use of streams at home.

Do you subscribe to YouTube Premium?

As a YouTube Premium subscriber, you get an ad-free access to all of YouTube’s videos as well as live television channels such as CBS and FOX. If you’re a YouTube Premium and YouTube TV subscriber, you can watch YouTube videos on YouTube TV ad-free. There are still commercials on live and recorded television shows, however.

Which channels does YouTube TV offer?

Enter your zip code at tv.youtube.com/welcome to check which channels are accessible in your neighborhood.

Want more sports?

It won’t be a problem at all. Over ten sports networks are included in NFL RedZone, so you don’t have to leave your sofa to catch the action on game day.

Which Devices Support YouTube Tv?

One of the various ways to access YouTube TV is through a variety of different platforms and media players. a portable electronic gadget

Android L or later-powered smartphones and tablets.

Running on iOS 12 or later, two Apple mobile devices

Television

See it on a smart TV, streaming media player, or game console.



Search for “YouTube TV” in the app store on your smartphone or tablet to get the app. Select Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku players and TVs, Apple TV, Vizio SmartCast TVs, Samsung and LG smart TVs, HiSense TVs, Xbox One, Google Chromecast, TVs with Chromecast built-in like Android TV, AirPlay for Apple TV, and Google Smart Displays are all supported.

YouTube Tv Does Not Support 4 K Video.

Yes. To enhance your YouTube TV Basic Plan’s watching choices, you can purchase the 4K Plus upgrade. Certain YouTube TV live and on-demand programming can be viewed in 4K Ultra High Definition with 4K Plus enabled. There are no limits to how many people can watch YouTube TV at once, and you can watch recorded shows and movies on your phone or tablet by using the YouTube TV mobile app.

Is There Advertising on YouTube Tv?

Advertising is present on several of the networks listed. It’s impossible to skip commercials while viewing live TV, just like with regular TV.

Fast-forwarding allows you to catch up with the live show if you stop the video while it is playing. Note: For more information about YouTube TV advertising, please see this Google Support page.

When and Where Can You Watch YouTube Tv Shows and Movies?

You may now watch YouTube TV in the USA! (to over 99.5 percent of households, Alphabet claims). There is no information yet on when it will be available in the United Kingdom or other nations.