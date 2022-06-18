Hbo Max Price: How Much Does It Cost and Today’s Best Deals !

Three devices can simultaneously watch movies and TV shows on HBO Max. However, individuals may be able to circumvent this restriction by acquiring a third-party membership from a third-party seller.

For subscribers who attempt to access more streams than they are permitted, a warning message and the inability to start streaming on the present device will be displayed.

The Quick and Dirty Guide to HBO Max Pricing and Plans

HBO Max now has two membership tiers, which is a blessing from the streaming gods.

Ad-supported plan: $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually (opens in new tab)

“Ad-Free” plan: $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year (opens in new tab)

HBO, DC, Classics Curated by TCM, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, Sesame Workshop, Crunchyroll, Adult Swim, Cartoonito, and Looney Tunes are all included, as is access to all ten of the company’s entertainment hubs. As a bonus, you’ll also be able to stream to three devices at once.

There are no advertisements when you subscribe for $14.99 to the ‘Ad Free’ plan. It is possible to download a maximum of 30 titles for offline viewing in 4K HDR quality. It’s possible to watch HBO Max on a wide variety of devices that include the following: Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. It’s also possible to watch HBO Max on an Apple TV or Chromecast. It’s possible to watch HBO Max on a PS4 or PS5.

Is There a Deal with Hbo Max?

However, you may have been able to save money on HBO Max until as recently as January 25 by purchasing your subscription on HBO’s website.

At this point in time, the best way to save money on HBO Max is to sign up for its yearly plan and save 20% (opens in a new tab), which will set you back $99.99/$149.99.



New or existing customers of Cricket Wireless(opens in new tab) can get a free “With Ads” HBO Max subscription as part of their Unlimited package.

What about the free 7-day trial? Customers in the United States will no longer be able to purchase this item after December 31, 2020. HBO Max is now available in a number of additional countries, and our guide will help you learn more about how to sign up for a free trial there.

Anyone who has a current HBO or HBO Now subscription is eligible for a free HBO Max account as long as they are registered with an appropriate provider.

Can I Use My Tv or A Compatible Streaming Device to Watch HBO Max?

HBO has a maximum sign-in limit.

If you’re using a streaming device that is compatible with DIRECTV STREAM: When the HBO Max app is installed, open it. Instead, you can use DIRECTV STREAMS:

Find the app on your phone or tablet; it should be there already.

Go to channel 190 or 500 in the Guide to go to the app via the Guide.

To sign in, go to the Sign In menu (or try to play a show or movie). You should be able to see a six-digit code on your screen.

Go to hbomax.com/tvsignin in a web browser.

Then, click Next after entering the six-digit code as requested.

From the app’s menu, select Sign in via TV or Mobile Provider.

Does AT&T TV include free access to HBO Max with your Apple TV subscription? Allow yourself to be touched. Otherwise, simply tap Don’t Allow.

When you’re prompted, enter your AT&T username and password.

The first step is to create an account. HBO Max should show up on your television. If this is your first time using HBO Max, you will need to create an account. It could take as long as a minute to finish.

A profile must be chosen in order to begin streaming.

HBO Max Free Trial: What Is It? how Much Does It Cost?

On a smartphone or tablet, how can I watch HBO Max?

HBO has a maximum sign-in limit.

When the HBO Max app is installed, open it. On the person symbol, then tap on the person symbol (or try to play a show or movie.)

Enter your TV or mobile service provider’s login information.

Do you have an Apple iPhone® or iPad® and free access to HBO Max through your AT&T TV subscription? Allow yourself to be touched. Tap If you don’t want to allow it, don’t allow it.

When you’re prompted, enter your AT&T username and password.

The first step is to create an account. HBO Max should now be visible on your device’s display. If this is your first time using HBO Max, you will need to create an account. It could take as long as a minute to finish.

Choose a watcher profile to begin streaming.

Which Internet Package Includes Hbo Max as Part of The Package Price?

HBO has a maximum sign-in limit.

With AT&T internet 1000, HBO MaxTM is offered for free.

The Overview part of your AT&T account can be found here.

If you search hard enough, you can find my HBO Max.

Follow These Simple Steps to Get Streaming.

HBO Max’s security restrictions. HBO Max explains that the restriction is in place for security reasons, even if it may be annoying for some users and their families. As a precaution against account credentials being exploited or sold online, HBO Max limits the number of streams that can be accessed with a single email address and password.

Be on the lookout for a recently accessed device that shouldn’t be using the streaming service if you’re seeing too many instances of it. Fortunately, you can see exactly which devices are using your subscription and when by using the HBO Max ‘Manage Devices’ feature.

Is There a Way to Get the Most Current History of My Device?

HBO Max makes it easy to identify which devices have access to the account, as well as when those devices were last connected. HBO Max’s website and mobile apps both provide access to this list. The following sections address both forms of navigation.

On the HBO Max website, you can look up the history of your device:

To discover more, visit the HBO Max website.

Select the profile symbol in the upper-right corner.

From the drop-down menu, select ‘Manage Devices.’

Look up your device’s history with the HBO Max mobile app:

Launch the HBO Max software.

Tap the profile icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

Tap the Settings (cog) symbol in the upper-left corner.

Make Sure to Select ‘manage Devices’ from The Drop-Down.

There is no difference in this section, regardless of whether they are on a computer or a mobile device. There’s a top-level Manage Devices section here that shows the current device and the last time it was used to connect to the service. All of the other devices that have visited HBO Max recently are included in the section labeled “Other Devices” below, along with a timestamp showing when they last used HBO Max. When a device that shouldn’t be using the service is found, it can be easily removed.

The Disposal of Equipment from HBO Max

In the Manage Devices section, it’s easy to remove an unapproved smart TV, streaming player, or phone. Simply press the X next to the device you’re looking for when using the mobile app to view the area. The “sign out” button next to the unrecognized device can be clicked on if you’re using a desktop browser.

The device is just signed out of the service, and that’s all it accomplishes. Once a subscriber’s email and password are known, they can simply use those credentials to log in. The HBO Max password should also be reset at this point in order to ensure that your device can’t access your service again.

Sign out Of All of Your Devices.

For those who are afraid that their account has been hacked, there is a fail-safe option to sign out all devices that have recently logged in. Manage Devices displays this option at the top of the page, just below the current device.

When you click sign all devices out,’ you’ll lose access to any devices that have ever used your HBO Max credentials to log in. If you do this, you’ll simply log out the devices and force them to enter their credentials again. As a result, it is recommended that you reset your password before using the sign-out of all devices option to ensure that any unauthorized use is destroyed and remains deleted.