Here’s Where to Streaming All the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Online!

With a single membership, you can see all eight “Harry Potter” films. They’re available on two separate platforms at the moment. HBO Max and Peacock Premium have alternated hosting the series, although all eight films are currently available on both platforms.

The “Harry Potter” series, based on the novels of J. K. Rowling, has spawned a plethora of spinoffs. The Potterverse is the setting for numerous media, including feature films, video games, and even theme parks. There is also the convenience of seeing all of the films at home, which is great news for Potter fans.

There are many ways to view all seven Harry Potter films, whether you’re a fan of the series or just searching for something to watch.

The Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone Series (2001)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, or as it is known in the UK, Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer’s Stone, is the first installment in the Harry Potter trilogy and introduces the characters of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson). It was directed by Chris Columbus, whose previous credits include the box office smashes Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire. As a result of Columbus’ ability to lead children, the series would go on to be a long-term success…

In all its enchanting glory, the film world created by J.K. Rowling was a hit with critics and fans alike. Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, John Hurt, Julie Walters, and John Cleese are just a few of the notable British performers featured in the first film of the series.. More than $1 billion was earned around the world, setting up Warner Bros. for years of success.

An Unexpected Journey by J.K. Rowling (2002)

While Harry, Ron, and Hermione Are Still at Hogwarts for Their Second Year, They’re Striving to Solve a New Mystery that Threatens the School. in addition to The Vain Professor of The Dark Arts Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh), the Intolerant Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs), the Father of Draco (Tom Felton), Harry’s Archnemesis, and Dobby, the Malfoy House-Elf, a Cgi Character that Harry Frees from The Malfoy Family, Earning Him Eternal Gratitude, There Are Several New Characters.

Released Just One Year After Sorcerer’s Stone, the Sequel Was Also a Tremendous Smash and Provided Fans with Another Dose of Enchantment for The Holidays. Chamber of Secrets May Have Some Similarities to The Previous Film’s Plot and Tone, but It Nevertheless Has Its Share of Wonders, Including a Flying Ford Anglia, a Massive Spider Attack, and What Many Fans Consider the Series’ Most Excitingly Staged Quidditch Match.

How to See All of The ‘harry Potter’ Films in Their Entirety

Hbo Max and Peacock Premium Subscribers Can Now Watch All Eight “Harry Potter” Films Simultaneously. Because Movies Frequently Switch Between Multiple Platforms, It’s Difficult to Say how Long They’ll Be Available on Any Given Platform.



A Peacock Subscription Is the Most Cost-Effective Method to Watch All of The “Harry Potter” Films. a Peacock Premium Subscription Is Required to Watch the Entire “harry Potter” Film Series, Which Is Available for Free on The Peacock Website. the Ad-Supported Tier Costs $5 a Month, While the Ad-Free Tier Is $10 a Month.

‘harry Potter’ Movies Can Be Rented Online.

Every “Harry Potter” Film Is Now Available to Stream on Hbo Max and Peacock, Although Fans May Also Purchase or Rent the Films via Video-On-Demand Providers. Amazon Prime, Red Box, Vudu, Google Play, and I Tunes Are Among the Services.

Most of The Movies in The Series May Be Rented for $4 or Purchased for $10. when You Rent a Movie, You Usually Have 30 Days to Begin Watching It and 48 Hours to Finish It After You Push Play.

The “harry Potter” Films Can Be Streamed Online in 4 K, but Where?

The “harry Potter” Films Can Be Watched in Up to 4 K Quality with High Dynamic Range Through Some Vod Vendors, as Opposed to Hbo Max and Peacock (hdr).

It Is Available on Vudu, Google Play and I Tune. the Entire “harry Potter” Film Series Is Also Available on 4 K Blu-Ray ($98) if You Wish to Own the Discs.

The ‘harry Potter’ Film Series Consists of What Films?

To Date, the “harry Potter” Film Series Has Consisted of The Following Instalments:

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s stone” (2001)

It’s Called “harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets” (2002)

There Are No Known Plot Spoilers for “harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban”. (2004)

Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” (2005)

“harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix” “harry Potter” (2007)

In the Book “harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince” (2009)

Deathly Hallows: Part 1 of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows (2010)

Deathly Hallows: Part 2″ (2011)

Following the Main Series, the “fantastic Beasts” Spin-Off Series Contains the Following Movies: