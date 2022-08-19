The Google Home Max, Our Favorite Smart Speaker For Music, Gets Discontinued

What a terrible twist of fate. Google has announced that it will no longer manufacture the Home Max, the best-sounding smart speaker on the market.

According to a statement, Google released to TechHive, the $299 Home Max will continue to function normally, and Google will continue to deliver software and security patches for the gadget. The Nest Audio, a new music-focused speaker, is recommended as an alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot in the company’s statement to smart speaker buyers because of its tiny design and more approachable $99 price tag.

Google’s Full Announcement Is Available Down Below

The final Google Home Max was sold out, and the product is no longer being manufactured. With the advent of Nest Audio, we’ve been able to supply a wide variety of high-quality in-house audio solutions, particularly when two Nest Audios are utilized to produce stereo sound.

For individuals who already use Google Home Max, there will be no perceptible disruption in service. There will be no break in service for Google Home Max devices in terms of software upgrades or security fixes. Our multi-room listening capabilities and high-quality audio will be standard across all of our Assistant-enabled devices.

It was three years ago this month that the first Google Home Max devices arrived at customers’ homes. We reviewed it highly not long after its release, calling it a “sonic superstar” compared to other smart speakers because of its “excellent sound reproduction” and “powerful” amplifiers, not to mention the presence of Google Assistant.

Read More- What Is Osmose Technology?- Osmose Technology Login Process and More Updates!!

The Home Max’s beginning price of $399 has decreased to $299 throughout the years, but it has never been cheap. Pricey for a smart speaker, especially one without a display.

Due in large part to its awkward design, the Google Home Max was never widely adopted. The Home Max more than lived up to its name, measuring almost a foot in length, seven and a half inches in height, and six inches in depth. A Google executive later stated that the speaker’s bulk was a major deterrent for potential buyers.

What should you do right now if you want a smart speaker that focuses on playing music? Well, there’s the new Nest Audio, a great-sounding Google smart speaker considering its $99 price tag, and if you want something approaching the Home Max’s power, you could always pick up a couple of Nest Audios and link them as a stereo pair. While we think the Amazon Echo Studio is the best smart speaker currently available, it does need you to make the move from Google Assistant to Alexa if you want Dolby Atmos support.

Read More- Win Rar 64-Bit Free Download For Windows 7/10 Pc

Put simply, the time to buy a Home Max has come if you’ve been waiting for the price to drop. If the Google Store sells out of the Home Max before Black Friday, you can still get it from other retailers for the same $179 price.