FuboTV Channels List 2022: What channels are on FuboTV?

An alternative to expensive cable subscriptions has taken over the entertainment sector thanks to cord-cutting services. The likes of Sling TV, Hulu, and YouTube TV all allow you to customize your channel selection by offering numerous add-ons and packages that cater to specific tastes and preferences.

The channel roster at FuboTV, another of these services, is one of the most extensive. Because of this, you’ll want to make sure you pick the correct package for your requirements before signing up. FuboTV’s plans and add-on packages are detailed in our buyer’s guide, which also includes a list of all the channels included in each one.

The Future of FuboTV

A Fubo TV subscription gives you the option of selecting from three different packages. Free one-week trials are available for some FuboTV subscriptions, so you may test out the service before deciding whether or not to sign up.

You can get 112 channels and 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR for $69.99 a month with 1 Fubo Pro(opens in a new tab).

2 Fubo Elite: $79.99 a month for 165 channels, Fubo Extra, News Plus, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and up to 10 screens at once.

$32.99 a month gets you 43 Spanish-language channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR, and the ability to watch two screens simultaneously.

FuboTV’s subscription process

Go to www.fubo.tv with your preferred web browser (opens in a new tab)

Simply click the “Start Free Trial” button.

Create a strong password for your email by entering your email address. Single-sign-on is an option as well.

Start your free trial by selecting the bundle of your choosing.

Add-ons and other packages can be selected.

To go to the final step, click “Continue to Step.”

You’ll be prompted for your credit card number and expiration date.

Afterwards, click “Start watching FuboTV.”

FuboTV shows

If you’re looking for a lot of the main channels, FuboTV has most of them—except for TCM and HBO Max. The Disney Channel, SyFy, MCNBC, AMC, and MTV are all included in your package. There is so much to pick from. All of the channels included in each plan are listed on the FuboTV website.

A New Set of Features

Upgrades are available for FuboTV that are not included in the base plan but can be purchased individually.

Two ways to expand DVR storage space are available.

Cloud DVR 250, which adds 250 hours of storage to your DVR for $9.99 per month, is available. For $16.99 a month, you can get Cloud DVR 1000, which gives you an extra 1,000 hours of DVR storage.

It costs $5.99 a month to use Family Share, which allows up to three individuals to stream at once.

Users may watch FuboTV on as many as ten devices at home, as well as two on the move, with Unlimited Screens. On the go, Family Share can be used to add an additional screen.

FuboTV’s Premium Channels

Premium packages are available for Fubo TV, with a variety of alternatives to pick from.

AMC Premiere is a $4.99/month subscription service.

Extensive episodes, new episodes that are ad-free, select whole seasons, extra content, unedited movies, and more will be available to you.

Starz, at $8.99 per month

On-demand access to all Starz networks is also included.

EPIX, which costs $5.99 a month,

The most popular live channels, as well as thousands of movies and television episodes, are included.

$9.99/month, or $9.99/year

With Showtime, you receive access to all of Showtime’s live channels and the entire SHOWTIME library.

Showtime, EPIX, and STARZ are included in a $19.99-a-month package.

Additionally, you can combine SHOWTIME, EPIX, and STARZ into a single subscription.

Add-ons for FuboTV channels

Add-on packages are available for Fubo TV.

$10.99 per month for the Sports Plus package

NFL Red Zone

The NBA on TNT

Network of the National Hockey League

The Major League Baseball Network

Strikezone in the MLB

Stadium

Sports Network

The soccer zone

ESPNU

Pacific-12 Network

APN of the SEC

ESPNNews

Arizona State University, Pac-12 Conference

The PAC-12 Bay Area.

Pacific-12 Conference, Los Angeles

Pacific Mountain Range of the Pac-12

In the Pac 12 Conference, Oregon

Washington State Cougars PAC-12

VSiN

Game+

Anti-Network War

TVG2

Fubo Extra, which costs $7.99 a month, offers all of Fubo’s features.

The Food Network’s Cooking Channel

A network of Magnolias

The BBC’s global news coverage

People’s Television

The Tennis Channel.

Jams on BET

NickToons

National Geographic Wildlife

Network of the National Hockey League

Four-dollar-nine-cent-a-month adventure package

In-Ground Tv Channel

TV station dedicated to sportsmanship

The International Fishing Federation (IFF)

a portable television set mounted outside

MAV Television

Insight TV is a television network

International Sports Plus ($6.99/month):

Fox Sports Deportes

The soccer zone

TV channel: ESPNHD Sports

GOlTV English

In Spanish, GolTV

TyC Sports (short for Tycho Brahe)

FS1 – Fox Sports 1

Sporting NXT LVL

One of Fubo Sports Network’s two channels

The Sports Lite ($9.99):

The NBA on TNT

The Major League Baseball Network

Network of the National Hockey League

Sports Network

APN of the SEC

The ACC Broadcasting Network

ESPNU

ESPNNews

For a monthly fee of $19.99, you can get Latino Plus. For those who want even more options, there’s Latino Plus.

Fox Sports Deportes

The soccer zone

TV channel: ESPNHD Sports

In Spanish, GolTV

TyC Sports (short for Tycho Brahe)

Spanish-language programming for babies

Cine Broadcasting company Sony

In Spanish: Discovery

Familia Discovery

the gastronomic expert

The Life of the Fox

More Stylish

Nat Geo World

We’re on the phone

Telefe

Tr3s

The Italian broadcaster Rai Italia costs $8.99 per month. News shows and movies are all available on Rai Italia in addition to coverage of Italian soccer’s Seria A and Coppa Italia.

It Costs $14.99 a Month to Subscribe to Portuguese Plus.

Benfica’s television station

Gol Spanish TV

International RTP

3rd Representation in the House

RTP Acore

TV5MONDE (9.99 a month)

Sports, movies, news, and reality shows are all covered live and in full by this French-language channel, which also provides English subtitles.

What Resolution Does Fubo Tv Offer?

Yes! Sometimes! Not only sports. Live sports broadcasts in 4K resolution are hard to come by outside of the United States, but FuboTV makes it possible.

Despite the fact that you’re most likely watching an upscaled broadcast, we’re not going to go into too much detail about it. 4K streams seem better than non-four-k streams, and you won’t be able to watch anything else because of this.

Unfortunately, there are just a few games that are available in 4K. Some of FuboTV’s premium movie offerings can be viewed in high-definition if you have the EPIX add-on installed.