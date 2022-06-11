FuboTV Channels List 2022: What channels are on FuboTV?

An alternative to expensive cable subscriptions has taken over the entertainment sector thanks to cord-cutting services. The likes of Sling TV, Hulu, and YouTube TV all allow you to customize your channel selection by offering numerous add-ons and packages that cater to specific tastes and preferences.
The channel roster at FuboTV, another of these services, is one of the most extensive. Because of this, you’ll want to make sure you pick the correct package for your requirements before signing up. FuboTV’s plans and add-on packages are detailed in our buyer’s guide, which also includes a list of all the channels included in each one.
The Future of FuboTV
A Fubo TV subscription gives you the option of selecting from three different packages. Free one-week trials are available for some FuboTV subscriptions, so you may test out the service before deciding whether or not to sign up.
- You can get 112 channels and 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR for $69.99 a month with 1 Fubo Pro(opens in a new tab).
- 2 Fubo Elite: $79.99 a month for 165 channels, Fubo Extra, News Plus, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and up to 10 screens at once.
- $32.99 a month gets you 43 Spanish-language channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR, and the ability to watch two screens simultaneously.
FuboTV’s subscription process
- Go to www.fubo.tv with your preferred web browser (opens in a new tab)
- Simply click the “Start Free Trial” button.
- Create a strong password for your email by entering your email address. Single-sign-on is an option as well.
- Start your free trial by selecting the bundle of your choosing.
- Add-ons and other packages can be selected.
- To go to the final step, click “Continue to Step.”
- You’ll be prompted for your credit card number and expiration date.
- Afterwards, click “Start watching FuboTV.”
FuboTV shows
If you’re looking for a lot of the main channels, FuboTV has most of them—except for TCM and HBO Max. The Disney Channel, SyFy, MCNBC, AMC, and MTV are all included in your package. There is so much to pick from. All of the channels included in each plan are listed on the FuboTV website.
A New Set of Features
Upgrades are available for FuboTV that are not included in the base plan but can be purchased individually.
- Two ways to expand DVR storage space are available.
Cloud DVR 250, which adds 250 hours of storage to your DVR for $9.99 per month, is available. For $16.99 a month, you can get Cloud DVR 1000, which gives you an extra 1,000 hours of DVR storage.
- It costs $5.99 a month to use Family Share, which allows up to three individuals to stream at once.
Users may watch FuboTV on as many as ten devices at home, as well as two on the move, with Unlimited Screens. On the go, Family Share can be used to add an additional screen.
FuboTV’s Premium Channels
Premium packages are available for Fubo TV, with a variety of alternatives to pick from.
AMC Premiere is a $4.99/month subscription service.
Extensive episodes, new episodes that are ad-free, select whole seasons, extra content, unedited movies, and more will be available to you.
- Starz, at $8.99 per month
- On-demand access to all Starz networks is also included.
- EPIX, which costs $5.99 a month,
- The most popular live channels, as well as thousands of movies and television episodes, are included.
- $9.99/month, or $9.99/year
- With Showtime, you receive access to all of Showtime’s live channels and the entire SHOWTIME library.
- Showtime, EPIX, and STARZ are included in a $19.99-a-month package.
- Additionally, you can combine SHOWTIME, EPIX, and STARZ into a single subscription.
Add-ons for FuboTV channels
Add-on packages are available for Fubo TV.
$10.99 per month for the Sports Plus package
- NFL Red Zone
- The NBA on TNT
- Network of the National Hockey League
- The Major League Baseball Network
- Strikezone in the MLB
- Stadium
- Sports Network
- The soccer zone
- ESPNU
- Pacific-12 Network
- APN of the SEC
- ESPNNews
- Arizona State University, Pac-12 Conference
- The PAC-12 Bay Area.
- Pacific-12 Conference, Los Angeles
- Pacific Mountain Range of the Pac-12
- In the Pac 12 Conference, Oregon
- Washington State Cougars PAC-12
- VSiN
- Game+
- Anti-Network War
- TVG2
- 1 – 3 of 3
- Fubo Extra, which costs $7.99 a month, offers all of Fubo’s features.
- The Food Network’s Cooking Channel
- A network of Magnolias
- The BBC’s global news coverage
- People’s Television
- The Tennis Channel.
- Jams on BET
- NickToons
- National Geographic Wildlife
- Network of the National Hockey League
- Four-dollar-nine-cent-a-month adventure package
- In-Ground Tv Channel
- TV station dedicated to sportsmanship
- The International Fishing Federation (IFF)
- a portable television set mounted outside
- MAV Television
- Insight TV is a television network
International Sports Plus ($6.99/month):
- Fox Sports Deportes
- The soccer zone
- TV channel: ESPNHD Sports
- GOlTV English
- In Spanish, GolTV
- TyC Sports (short for Tycho Brahe)
- FS1 – Fox Sports 1
- Sporting NXT LVL
- One of Fubo Sports Network’s two channels
- The Sports Lite ($9.99):
- The NBA on TNT
- The Major League Baseball Network
- Network of the National Hockey League
- Sports Network
- APN of the SEC
- The ACC Broadcasting Network
- ESPNU
- ESPNNews
For a monthly fee of $19.99, you can get Latino Plus. For those who want even more options, there’s Latino Plus.
- Fox Sports Deportes
- The soccer zone
- TV channel: ESPNHD Sports
- In Spanish, GolTV
- TyC Sports (short for Tycho Brahe)
- Spanish-language programming for babies
- Cine Broadcasting company Sony
- In Spanish: Discovery
- Familia Discovery
- the gastronomic expert
- The Life of the Fox
- More Stylish
- Nat Geo World
- We’re on the phone
- Telefe
- Tr3s
The Italian broadcaster Rai Italia costs $8.99 per month. News shows and movies are all available on Rai Italia in addition to coverage of Italian soccer’s Seria A and Coppa Italia.
It Costs $14.99 a Month to Subscribe to Portuguese Plus.
- Benfica’s television station
- Gol Spanish TV
- International RTP
- 3rd Representation in the House
- RTP Acore
- TV5MONDE (9.99 a month)
Sports, movies, news, and reality shows are all covered live and in full by this French-language channel, which also provides English subtitles.
What Resolution Does Fubo Tv Offer?
Yes! Sometimes! Not only sports. Live sports broadcasts in 4K resolution are hard to come by outside of the United States, but FuboTV makes it possible.
Despite the fact that you’re most likely watching an upscaled broadcast, we’re not going to go into too much detail about it. 4K streams seem better than non-four-k streams, and you won’t be able to watch anything else because of this.
Unfortunately, there are just a few games that are available in 4K. Some of FuboTV’s premium movie offerings can be viewed in high-definition if you have the EPIX add-on installed.