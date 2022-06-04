The Most Affordable Live Frndly Tv Streaming Service

As a streaming service, Frndly TV provides access to more than 35 live television networks via live TV, as well as on-demand media and cloud-based DVR. There is a family-friendly focus to Frndly TV’s channel selection, which includes U.S. networks including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, and Curiosity Stream.

History

A group of former Dish executives started Frndly TV in October 2019 with 12 live TV channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, and Outdoor Channel. At the time of its inception, the service was available on televisions, desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

Frndly TV was named runner-up for best new service of 2019 by TechHive in December.

Frndly TV will add Curiosity Stream and INSP in March 2020, bringing the total number of live TV channels to 15.

A contract with Cinedigm Networks will bring Dove Channel to Frndly TV in 2021.

When Frndly TV launched in April 2021, it added BYU TV to its portfolio.

Recipe.TV and Local Now, two channels owned by Allen Media Group, were added to Frndly TV in June of 2021.

GetTV (Family Entertainment Television) and Frndly TV (Friendly Television) were added to the Sony Pictures Television distribution agreement in July 2021

The circle was added in August 2021.

Hallmark Movies Now was added as an option in October 2021. GAC Media’s GAC Living and GAC Family are now available on Frndly TV thanks to an agreement the two companies signed.

During the month of November 2021, Frndly TV and A&E Networks struck a deal to provide A&E’s networks to the streaming service on November 18, 2021. As a result of the addition, the service’s price increased for the first time.

Family Movie Classics (FMC) was introduced to the program in January 2022 and has since become a mainstay.

In March 2022, Frndly TV announced a multi-year partnership with Weigel Broadcasting to introduce five national television networks to its lineup: MeTV, Heroes & Icons, Decades, Story Television, and Start TV. As a result, Frndly TV is now the first live streaming service to provide access to all five major broadcasters.

