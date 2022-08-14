Best Free Movie Apps To Watch Online (2022)

Are you sick of paying for subscription-based apps to watch movies? And if you’re looking for free movie apps to stream or download, this post is for you.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 30 best free movie apps you should try in 2022 if you want to legally stream movies and TV shows online.

There is no doubt that you can now watch thousands of movies and TV shows in the blink of an eye. However, with the rising cost of paid streaming services, it may not be affordable for everyone. The only option left is to use free apps for movies and TV shows.

But when it comes to anything free online, there are dozens of reservations. For example, are these apps virus-free for your device, are they legal to use in your location, and so on and so forth?

Fortunately, I’ve Covered Everything in This Post

All of these free movie apps for Android and OS devices are completely safe, legal, and virus-free, and you can use them without hesitation.

Best Apps for Streaming Free Movies

The apps on this list contain a collection of some amazing movie and show titles and are well worth your time. Overall, these apps provide a complete package of entertainment. Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at all of these top free movie apps.

1. Tubi TV

Tubi TV is an ad-supported streaming platform with over 20,000 movies and shows. This is one of the best free movie apps, with movies from well-known Hollywood studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and Paramount.

Android, iOS, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, and other devices are all supported. You can search or browse through genres and categories such as recently added, highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes, award-winners, and more.

The only disadvantage is that because it is free, there will be few advertisements. However, it has no effect on your streaming experience, and I believe you will enjoy streaming to the fullest.

2. Cinema HD

Cinema HD is one of the most recent free movie apps to appear on the internet. This app combines the best features of ShowBox and Terrarium TV. Furthermore, this app is a close competitor to the ShowBox HD app in that it allows users to watch movies and shows for free.

To watch a movie or TV show, simply type the title and select one of the streams that appear. You should have adequate and stable internet connectivity to enjoy the best video quality and streaming experience.

3. Plex

Plex is a fantastic free app for not only free movies and TV shows, but also live TV, music, and podcasts. Plex offers a growing library of free web shows, movies, news, podcasts, music, and Live TV with over 130 channels.

MGM, Warner Brothers, Crackle, Lionsgate, and other Hollywood heavyweights are represented. Plex is freemium because it has a premium plan where you can create your own online streaming service. Unlike other free movie apps, Plex allows users to watch the most recent releases for free.

4. Vudu

Vudu is an American digital video store and streaming service, as well as one of the best free apps for movies and TV shows. You can watch in 4K UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Unlike other free movie apps, Vudu is a freemium movie app that allows you to rent movies. There’s a dedicated section of free content, as well as a deals store and a rental store, all supported by Google Chromecast.

5. Sony Crackle

Sony Crackle is one of the best free movie apps for streaming free Hollywood movies, TV shows, and originals on your favorite device. This app allows you to watch premium TV shows and movies, such as new and iconic hits, on-demand and without a subscription.

All you have to do is create a free account. You can search by genres such as thrillers, action, drama, comedy, and fandom to find new releases and all-time favorites. You can also add all your favorite titles to your ‘Watch Later’ list.