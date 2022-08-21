Find My Device: What It Is and How to Use It to Find Your Phone

Find My Device makes it simple to remotely track, lock, and erase data from a lost or stolen phone. You can also see how much battery life your phone has left and which Wi-Fi network it is linked to. There are other ways to track a missing Android phone, but Find My Device is the simplest, and it is activated by default on all Android phones.

Find My Device is a feature of Google Play Protect and the larger Play Services, a collection of tools designed to keep your phone safe from dangerous content. Google is using its machine learning expertise to scan and verify the apps on your phone, and while the Verify Apps function has been there for a while, Google is making the process much more obvious to consumers. Here’s all you need to know about Find My Device and how to activate it on your phone.

Can My Phone Help Me Find My Device?

Before we show you how to install and configure Find My Device, you first know whether your phone is compatible with it. Find My Device can be installed on devices running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or later. That means that nearly 99% of active Android devices — more than 2.5 billion devices worldwide — are eligible for Find My Device installation.

Find My Device should be installed by default on most contemporary phones, however it may be downloaded manually from the Play Store. We’ll explain in more detail:

Navigate to the Play Store from your home screen or app drawer.

Look for Find My Device.

Select Install by tapping the three dots next to the first search result.

How to Begin with Find My Device

Following installation, you must sign in to Find My Device using your Google account. If you have more than one account on your phone, a drop-down menu will appear from which you may select the account you want to associate with the phone.

Find Device can be accessed from your home screen or app drawer.

Choose the Google account with which you want to utilise the service.

Select the Continue as option.

How to Check if Your Phone Can Be Found Using Find My Device

When you sign in to Find My Device, you’ll see a map of your current position as well as the brand and model of your phone, as well as two options — Play Sound and Enable Lock & Erase. By selecting the latter option, you will be able to begin using the Lock and Erase functions.

If you’ve signed into more than one phone, you can choose a device from the list at the top of the screen.

Find My Device may be accessed from your home screen or app drawer.

Choose your phone from the list of available devices at the top of the screen.

Check to see if your phone is discoverable.

How to Find Your Phone on The Internet

If you’ve misplaced your phone, you can use the Find My Device website to find it remotely. To begin, log in to the Google account that was used to set up Find My Device. The service should be able to track your phone in a few seconds. You can also conduct a Google search for “find my phone” to locate your device.

Navigate to the Find My Device webpage.

Access your Google account.

Check to see if your device is visible.

Find My Device: How To Ring Your Phone

The nicest thing about Find My Device is that it is simple to use. If you need to find your phone, simply go to the website or log in from another phone. Once you’ve signed in to Find My Device and locate your device, you may choose the Play Sound option to play a loud tone on your phone at full volume for five minutes, even if the ringer is turned off. When you find your phone, press the power button to silence it.

Find My Device to find your phone.

Play Sound should be selected.

Your device will begin to ring. To silence the sound, press the power button.

Find My Device: How To Lock Your Phone

There’s also a Lock option, which allows you to create a new password to unlock the phone. Furthermore, you can show a message over the lock screen and include a call back button so that anyone who comes across your phone can simply contact you.

Find My Device to find your phone.

Tap the Lock button.

Tap Lock after entering a message and phone number to display on the lock screen.