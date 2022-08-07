ReviewMeta Versus Fakespot: Which Review Analyzer Is Better?

Online review analysis tools include ReviewMeta.com and Fakespot.com. While Fakespot works on a number of e-commerce sites like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and eBay, ReviewMeta is solely for Amazon. Fakespot is the more practical of the two, while ReviewMeta is the more comprehensive.

False reviews, both good and bad, abound on e-commerce platforms. Numerous vendors purchase fabricated positive evaluations to increase the appeal of their products and fabricated negative reviews to denigrate those of their rivals. How do you determine which reviews to believe, then? Although websites like ReviewMeta.com and Fakespot.com make the claim to be helpful, how dependable are they really?

Possibile Drawbacks of These Tools

Being a Google Chrome addon, Fakespot is practical. As you scroll through the products after installation, it offers a letter rating. This is user-friendly, but it can also be perplexing because the letter grades indicate the calibre of the reviews rather than the calibre of the products.

I looked through my previous Amazon orders, and I discovered that numerous excellent items I purchased got C, D, or F ratings. My dog loves the Good’N’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs, which is one of the F items. One of the causes of that poor ranking is this.

When a product is changed but the reviews are left in place, this is called review hijacking. This occurs when merchants add an unrelated listing as a product variant to their own listing to give the impression that their product has many good ratings. It’s possible that you’ve seen this on Amazon, where a product gets a 4.5-star rating but when you read down to the reviews, many of them are talking about an entirely other product.

Regarding these dog kabobs, ReviewMeta offers a list of the earlier goods that were offered under that listing. The Good’N’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs are the same across all varieties. Despite appearances, this is not a hijacking.

I was able to quickly identify the issue with this item because ReviewMeta provides much more information about why it rates things the way it does. Fakespot gave this item an F, and ReviewMeta reduced its 4.8 rating to 4.5 by eliminating “43 percent of potentially artificial reviews.”

Differential Findings

In terms of the review quality, these methods can reach significantly different findings. The ZIOCOM 30 Pin Bluetooth Adapter Receiver for iPhone iPod Bose SoundDock and the CoolStream Duo Bluetooth Adapter Receiver for 30 Pin Bose SoundDock were the two options I was considering while looking for a 30-pin adapter for my Bose SoundDock. As I type this, Fakespot rates the ratings of the ZIOCOM adapter as a C and the reviews of the CoolStream as an A.

Summary

The fact that Fakespot is compatible with many top retail websites is its main advantage. ReviewMeta only functions on Amazon, but it offers a wealth of information to back up why it is awarding a product the adjusted rating it does.

Both tools are practical and work well when used in tandem. But just like you shouldn’t blindly believe the reviews themselves, you shouldn’t blindly believe these tools. Both of these services analyses are merely approximations, and it’s likely that the algorithms will overlook dishonest reviews as well as be able to spot deceit where it doesn’t exist.

This happened to me when my wholly trustworthy ratings on Yelp were concealed as unreliable. Even while reviews aren’t always reliable, review analyzers aren’t always reliable either.