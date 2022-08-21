How Do You FaceTime On Android?

There is a strong possibility that, even if you use Android, you will eventually need to use FaceTime with people who only use Apple products. Can that really happen? Kind of, yes. Apple now allows Android users to join FaceTime calls, but making calls is a different story.

Using Android to Join a FaceTime Call

Similar to how Google Hangouts and Zoom video calls work with invites for folks who aren’t already on their respective platforms, FaceTime for Android (and Windows, if you want to sit in front of a laptop) is based on a link.

Apple says that if you want to join a FaceTime call from your Android device, you’ll need the most recent version of Google Chrome installed. Chrome for Android may be found in the Google Play Store, where it can be downloaded and installed. Existing Chrome users can access the app’s page in the Play Store and, if an update is available, touch the “Update” button. Your mobile browser may already be up-to-date if you don’t see an option to upgrade.

Now that you have the most recent version of Google Chrome installed on your Android phone or tablet, you may access the FaceTime call link your contact sent to you by tapping the link. When an Apple user initiates a FaceTime session, a link is formed; that person must copy the link and then provide it to you in some fashion, such as a text message.

When you click the link, Chrome will launch the FaceTime call. To make your identity visible to the other users, type your name and then click “Continue.” If FaceTime pops up a browser prompt asking for permission to access your Android device’s camera and microphone, click “Allow”; otherwise, the other participants won’t be able to see or hear you.

The 2021 Smartphone Power Rankings

When it comes to smartphones, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re in the market for a cheap option that doesn’t skimp on features or a high-end one with cutting-edge hardware. This year, 2021, saw the release of many new smartphones from major brands despite challenges such as chip shortages, shipping delays, and production bottlenecks.

The #1 iPhone 13

Whether you adore Apple or despise it, you must admit that they produce high-quality items. Samsung was a formidable rival this year, releasing both foldable and non-foldable high-end smartphones, but the firm has yet to surpass Apple in what it does best: provide an ecosystem that is tightly connected, coherent, and highly usable, blending its own hardware, software, and services.

S21, a Galaxy

The Galaxy brand from Samsung has been around for a while, and there’s a good reason why it’s still selling like hotcakes. The Galaxy S21, the latest and finest model in the line, is packed with features but comes at a high price that not all buyers are prepared to pay. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the most advanced model in the new lineup, and it also happens to be the most expensive.

3. Pixel 6

Even while Google’s Pixel has never been successful in capturing a sizable portion of the smartphone market, the firm keeps updating the line, presumably to show off Android in its purest form on its own hardware.

The Pixel 6 is the latest flagship smartphone from Google, released this year. It boasts the company’s proprietary Tensor engine, the Titan M2 security chip with five years of upgrades, dual rear cameras, and what the company dubs an “adaptive battery” that maximizes power efficiency between charges.

Infinix Note 3

While many shoppers aren’t quite there yet, 2018 did bring a number of great choices for those who just couldn’t wait for the foldable metamorphosis. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the newest addition to Samsung’s foldable product lines; unlike the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 3, this one folds like a traditional clamshell flip phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is preferable to the Z Fold 3 for one main reason: its pricing. If you trade in an old phone, you can bring the price down to a very manageable $325. The smartphone’s flexible display is the model’s defining characteristic, allowing it to fold in half horizontally across the body.

No. 5 OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is the company’s newest and, arguably, greatest flagship smartphone. The phone is available in other areas as well, however its exact specifications may differ slightly depending on where you buy it.

The OnePlus 9’s 6.55-inch display is a Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2400 x 1080 resolution. This phone uses the Snapdragon 888 processor and runs OnePlus’s OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11. The battery life is exceptional, with a 4500mAh capacity, while the storage and RAM are top-notch at 128GB/8GB (fast charging is supported).