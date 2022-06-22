How Can I Get a Free Hbo Max Trial? Everything You Need to Know!

How to get a free HBO Max trial isn’t a mystery to many people. Even though HBO Max no longer offers day-and-date premieres of blockbuster movies, it remains our top choice for the best streaming service. Because of its strong back catalogue, licensed films and shows, and HBO originals, HBO has become one of the most popular cable networks in the country.

A seven-day free trial of HBO Max was available when the service was first launched in May 2020. A free trial was offered by another service, but HBO’s trial was quickly removed (see the section below for more information). Wonder Woman 1984’s release and WarnerMedia’s decision to stream all of Warner Bros. 2021 movies on HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical debuts seemed to indicate that the service had realized it no longer had a need for it at that time.

But as HBO Max expands into new territories, you may be able to get a free trial of the service so that you can watch the best shows and movies currently available on HBO Max. If you’re curious about the ad-supported experience, know that HBO Max with ads is better than I expected.

Can I Get an HBO Max Free Trial Right Now?

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial period of any length — but it does offer a service that is nearly identical (more on that below). The seven-day free trial for HBO Max expired just before the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in December 2020 and Warner Bros.’s decision to release all of its films on the same day in 2021.

Godzilla vs. Kong and The Suicide Squad were among the high-profile titles on the list, as were Dune and The Matrix 4. After a free trial period, HBO Max subscribers may have figured out that they’d sign up to watch a movie, then cancel to avoid paying the $14.99 monthly subscription fee.

A cheaper, ad-supported subscription option was added to HBO Max at $9.99, but it does not include access to new theatrical releases. For new subscribers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer a free trial in May of 2021. However, when the platform launched in Europe in October 2021, it did not have a free trial; instead, it offered new subscribers a lifetime subscription at half price.

HBO Max’s free trial may still be renewed in the United States or other countries at some point in the near future. Providing a free trial to new users might be an effective way for a service to gain exposure for a high-profile premiere or addition to their library. HBO Max free trials are still available in a few different forms. AT&T customers who subscribe to certain mobile plans are eligible for HBO Max for free. With Hulu, you can get a seven-day free trial; with Roku, you get 30 days!

Read More: What Is Osmose Technology?- Osmose Technology Login Process and More Updates!!

HBO Max Free Trial Through Hulu

If You Already Have a Hulu Subscription, You Can Get a Seven-Day Free Trial of Hbo Max by Adding It to Your Account.

You’ll Find Your Profile Picture in The Upper Right Corner of Hulu.Com (new Tab Opens).

Click on Account.

Find Your Subscription at The Bottom. Select the Option to Manage Add-Ons.

Select Review Changes, Then Hbo Max.

Make Sure Everything Is Correct and Then Click Confirm.

Read More: CBS – Full Episodes & Live TV Everything You Need to Know!

HBO Max’s Free Content

Is There a Way You Can Get a Taste of Hbo’s Offerings without Having to Shell out For the Premium Service? Hbo Max, on The Other Hand, Offers a Sort of Free Trial. First Episodes of Select Max Originals and Hbo Originals Can Be Viewed for Free by Downloading the App or Visiting Play.Hbomax.Com(opens in A New Tab). Monthly, Hbo Max Is Adding New Titles.