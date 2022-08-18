How To Delete Your Telegram Account Permanently

Please let me know if you’ve found a more reliable encrypted messaging service. Perhaps you have doubts about the safety of utilising Telegram. Please read this tutorial if you want to delete your Telegram account forever.

Does It Make Sense to Get Rid of Telegram?

Telegram is a well-established messaging platform that has attracted hundreds of millions of users despite being restricted in several nations. However, Telegram’s privacy and security settings have been questioned.

The texting software claims to be private and secure, yet it doesn’t use end-to-end encryption by default. Telegram does not encrypt user communications at any stage of the communication chain, in contrast to its competitors Signal and WhatsApp.

As is often known, Telegram has security flaws. In December of 2019, dozens of Russians hacked into Telegram accounts, gaining access to private messages and group discussions. It has been reported that similar to the situation in Hong Kong, thousands of Telegram accounts were spied on during the 2019 demonstrations.

Like other messaging apps, Telegram has security issues that need fixing. The company has created its own cryptographic protocol called MTProto rather than using a third-party product for its security needs. Since the protocol uses a custom implementation of encryption, it has not been subjected to independent verification by security experts. They have not even proposed a voluntary audit. Another puzzling decision.

All Telegram users should feel uneasy about their personal data’s security in light of these recent changes. This article explains how to completely and irretrievably erase your Telegram account.

How to Disable Telegrams Permanently

You cannot temporarily pause your Telegram subscription. Remember that erasing your Telegram account will result in the permanent deletion of all your messages, media, groups, channels, and contacts. Even if you pre-register for the app, deleting your Telegram account will result in the permanent deletion of all of your messages and contacts. Removing your Telegram account can be done in two ways.

Engaging the Self-Destruct Feature Is an Alternative

Currently, there is no way to completely remove your Telegram account from the mobile app. In this scenario, you have the option to “self-destruct” your Telegram account, along with all of your contacts and messages. This indicates that your Telegram account will be cancelled automatically when a set amount of time has passed that you have not logged in.

Apply This Method and It Will Get Done

Telegram’s account settings may be accessed from the main menu after the app has been launched. Select Privacy and Security from the menu.

Second, your Telegram subscription can be cancelled from any computer with access to the internet. We’ve already established that you can’t just unsubscribe from Telegram from the app itself. Instead of waiting a month for it to self-destruct, you may have it taken down in minutes.

Let’s Finish This Up This Way

First, you’ll need to visit the Telegram Deactivation Page from any web browser. This method is equally at home on a desktop or a smartphone.

Second, make sure you’re using the same mobile number you did when you signed up for Telegram. The international dialling code (00) must be used first, followed by the whole phone number (+XXXXXXX).

Are plans to use Telegram still on the table? Use these safety precautions at your own risk. The “Secret Chat” option in Telegram is a workaround for the fact that most messages aren’t end-to-end encrypted by default.

You and the person you’re communicating with can see all of your previous normal messages from Telegram at any time. Instead, both parties’ devices are encrypted to keep their discussion private. Nobody at Telegram, including employees or outside parties, is allowed to see your messages.

And if you change your mind about a message you sent within the last 48 hours, Telegram’s “Unsend Message” feature makes it easy to delete it. The company’s free speech ethos was later challenged when Telegram introduced a feature that allowed users to remove messages posted by others in group chats.

Telegram also allows you to edit messages from within the app, as well as send “silent messages” that won’t make the recipient’s smartphone ring (similar to a do-not-disturb option).

You can choose to disable group invitations entirely, or you can choose to disable them solely from persons in your contact list if you’re worried about strangers joining you in groups. Telegram allows its users to have several accounts on the same device or phone number.