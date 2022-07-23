Use These Tools to Remove Yourself from The Internet!

What if you wanted to erase a piece of your personal history from the Internet? When you were younger, you could have taken a picture of a poor haircut or a cheesy effort at establishing a website (back when Geocities was still popular) or made a groan-inducing comment. However, even if you answered “no” to all of the above questions, it doesn’t guarantee that your personal data is safe.

Using Google’s URL Remover Tool, you may request that Google remove anything from their search engine results if you locate it. Outside of this, you’ll need to contact the site’s owners and administrators to get your personal information deleted.

This isn’t a comprehensive guide on how to entirely remove oneself from the Internet, but these five tools can get you started if you’re merely interested in reducing the exposure of your data online.

We have websites that can assist you to track down old internet accounts where you may have left sensitive information behind. On the Internet, you can never be too careful.

Just Delete Me

In order to access the links on the Just Delete Me website, you must first create an account. If you’re having trouble discovering where to begin the process of deactivating or deleting your account, this site can help you out.

You may also find out how simple, medium, hard, or impossible it is to remove your account from the site in question. It is difficult to get rid of something from YouTube without also getting rid of your Google account; but, you may cancel your channel without involving customer care.

Account Killer

It’s Not the Only One, but Account Killer Has a List of Direct Links to The Account Termination Page for Several Websites. It Has a Blacklist and A Whitelist for Categorising Websites. Account Killer’s Blacklisting of A Website Implies that It Will Be Extremely Difficult, if Not Impossible, to Remove Your Account from That Website.

Every Website Listed by Account Killer Comes with Additional Details Provided by The Service. in Addition, They Offer Advice on How to Maintain Anonymity if The Site Does Not Enable You to Delete Your Account Entirely.

Spokeo

As an Online and Offline Data Aggregator, Spokeo Is Exclusively Available in The United States. Your Home Address, Phone Number, Who You’re Linked to, And Even how Much Money You Make May All Be Tracked.

Some of You May Not Be Pleased with Spokeo’s Open Availability of This Sort of Information. Because of This, It Is Possible to Delete It from The Website. Fortunately.

All You Have to Do Is Look up Your ‘profile’ on The Website and Copy the Url. Then, Go to This Opt-Out Website and Enter Your Email Address and The Url You Copied Before. to Delete Your Profile, You’ll Be Sent an Email with A Link. the Profile Should Be Checked to Make Sure It Has Been Deleted.

Delete Me

When It Comes to Protecting Your Personal Information from Data Brokers, Delete Me Is Your Best Bet. Every Three Months, the Corporation Searches for And Eliminates Your Personal Information, Then Repeats the Procedure.

Your Data Will Be Tracked Down and Removed from Unwelcome Sites Once You Sign up For Their Service, Choose a Plan, Submit Your Basic Information, and The Privacy Specialists Do the Rest. Additionally, You’ll Receive a Full Progress Report in Only Seven Days.