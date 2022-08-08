Deal Between Google and Airtel: Will Jio Be a Competitor After Google Invests Rs 7,500 Crore in Airtel?

The $1 Billion Investment by Tech Giant Google in Airtel Is Part of An Agreement that Will Help Reshape the Country’s Digital Environment. out Of the $1 Billion (roughly Rs 7,500 Crores), $700 Million Will Be Used to Purchase a 1.28 Percent Stake in Airtel, and The Remaining $300 Million Will Be Used to Fund a Five-Year Business Partnership that Will See the Two Companies Collaborate on A Variety of Projects, Including 5 G, Reasonably Priced Smartphones, Cloud Infrastructure, and Much More. Let’s Examine Some of The Main Points and Potential Implications of This Acquisition While Keeping in Mind that Regulatory Clearances Are Still Pending.

1. Google to Purchase 1.28 % of Bharti Airtel

A 1.28 percent share in Bharti Airtel will be purchased for $700 million (approximately Rs 5,260 crores) of the $1 billion (about Rs 7,500 crores), which means that Google will ultimately hold 1.28 percent of Airtel. At a cost of Rs 734 per share, Google purchased a 1.28 percent stake in Airtel.

2. Commercial Agreements Worth $300 Million

The remaining $300 million, or around Rs 2,250 crores, will support the joint projects that Google and Airtel will undertake over the next five years. In order to meet consumer expectations, deliver a high-quality customer experience, and “bring their expertise to solve problems of affordability, access, and digital inclusion,” the two businesses must collaborate in order to offer end-to-end products and services.”

3. Google and Airtel Engage in A Five-Year Deal

The five-year commercial partnership is between Google and Airtel. It comprises a number of projects and activities that the business will work on in the nation over the following five years. The firms discuss expanding Airtel’s consumer products, which include a variety of devices, in a statement. They mention “new affordability programs as well as other offers geared at speeding access and digital inclusion across India’s digital ecosystem.

4. “connected India” Will Be Worked on By Google-Air Tel”

Google and Airtel acknowledged the value of a “Connected India” in their announcement of the partnership “as they advance in their digital transformation journeys, in empowering enterprises. The business has spoken about creating a robust digital ecosystem for customers worldwide. “Both organizations have agreed to jointly explore and invest across a wide spectrum of areas to create digital solutions that specifically serve India’s requirements, and are committed to working to build an open technology ecosystem that serves customers and businesses with innovative digital services, “The declaration read.

5. Promoted Content. Plan to Drive Down the Cost of Smartphones in India

Both Airtel and Google hinted at making smartphones more accessible to Indian people when they announced the partnership. According to the announcement, the two businesses “seek to reduce obstacles to smartphone ownership across a range of price points, in conjunction with multiple device makers, “indicating that the two intend to work together to lower the cost of smartphones in India.

6. More Cheap Android Device Options from Airtel?

The agreement also mentions Google’s assistance in helping Airtel produce a variety of reasonably priced Android-based gadgets. Would we see more Android-based devices from Airtel with Google’s assistance, even if we already know that the two firms will collaborate to make smartphones more affordable?

7. Google-Air Tel Will Scale Other Standards and Expand 5 G Coverage.

Additionally, Airtel and Google will collaborate to develop use cases for 5G and other standards in the Indian network space. Airtel is already utilizing Google’s 5G-ready Evolved Packet Core and Software Defined Network platforms, according to the statement, and further plans to expand the deployment of Google’s network virtualization technologies to provide a higher level of network quality.

8. Indonesia’s Cloud Infrastructure Will Increase

To hasten their journeys toward digital transformation, the two organizations will also concentrate on developing the Indian cloud ecosystem.