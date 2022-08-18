Crazy Taxi Is Still One Of The Most Brilliant Games Ever Made

Anyone who spent any time at all playing video games in the late ’90s and early ’00s knows what Crazy Taxi is. The game’s infectious anthem, “All I Want,” by Dexter Holland of The Offspring, was a big part of its success. But the game’s immense popularity can also be attributed to its straightforward objective: get as many passengers to their destinations as possible within the allocated time in order to maximize your earnings. Simple.

To rephrase: my mom wasn’t a big video gamer and she just played Tetris on her Game Boy Pocket. However, I remember her distinctly when she played Crazy Taxi with me on our Sega Dreamcast. The game has all the hallmarks of a great arcade game: it’s ridiculous, funny, and addicting.

That’s why people started playing Crazy Taxi then, but I suppose there are other reasons for its continued success. A visitor may at first believe there is little to do besides memorizing the map’s various landmarks. Typically, I enjoy Crazy Taxi as a breezy diversion with a memorable soundtrack that further solidified my love for Bad Religion.

A few years ago, I decided to invest in my future and start taking classes. I’m not sure, but it’s possible that the aforementioned world record runs on YouTube sparked my motivation to train and improve. Although some kids were easily topping $100,000 and converting the 70-second starting timer into two hours, I probably never scored higher than a B rank, which amounts to a score of less than $4,000.

So, I dug in a bit further and completed the Crazy Box tutorials, which provide players with a wide range of techniques to help them become more successful in the game (but, critically, not all of them).

One manner in which Crazy Taxi differentiates itself from similar modern arcade driving games is its use of a two-gear mechanism. Even though you’ll only have access to drive and reverse throughout the game, switching gears strategically (say, from reverse to drive right before setting off) can significantly reduce the amount of time it takes to reach top speed. It’s a little more complicated than that, but you can get the cab to stop on a dime if you do it backward. When you turn, the back will fly out and you’ll go into a wild drift if you continue in this manner.

While these procedures may appear daunting at first, keep in mind that you really only need to deal with two gears. Keeping up with it on a semi-regular basis will automatically add 100% to your top score.

However, there is one hidden feature—the famed Limiter Cut—that the game makes no effort to reveal. You may drive far faster than your car’s top speed by easing off the gas pedal, shifting into reverse, pausing for a break, and then shifting back into drive while going. When you master the Limiter Cut, you’ll see how a six-digit run becomes a realistic goal.

The Limiter Cut has always been an unintentional part of Crazy Taxi in my opinion, despite the absence of official confirmation. Frequent gear changes while concurrently manipulating the car’s throttle and brakes will trigger unusual events due to the way the physics are constructed.

The Limiter Cut was always a welcome byproduct of the game’s wacky physics, but the Crazy Drift and Crazy Stop were clearly intended. They’re hardly the worst garbage out there, but their low quality serves as a source of amusement.

In Crazy Taxi, the Limiter Cut and similar tactics come right down to the game’s fun essence. Need only a moderate amount of expertise, but rewards might be substantial. Recently, I’ve gotten back into gaming, playing my Dreamcast for hours every night without even trying, and practically every night I’ve established a new personal best. The likes of this have never happened to me in any other game. Forget about perfection; when you’re in the zone, you’re already perfect.

Mastering the game’s physics will help you memorize the store’s layout and better serve your customers. The game’s Arcade mode appears to have multiple paths to victory. Unlike modern open-world video games, this one’s map isn’t generated on-the-fly but rather follows a linear path with multiple loops.

If you can predict where customers will go, you can create a winning strategy and start crushing the competition. Turning around is wasted time, so doing this will help you save some. The quicker I can go through the bus station, the better.

Over 21 years ago, to the day, Crazy Taxi was published for home consoles, and its ingenious blend of technique and strategy makes it a wickedly brilliant, rewarding, and addictive game. I don’t think I’ll ever be great at it, but it hasn’t stopped me from trying to get better at it as much as I can. When it happens, you know you have a classic on your hands.