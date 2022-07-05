How to Get Hulu Shows to Download to Your PC?

When offline, a downloaded movie or television show is the ideal means of entertainment. You can download a movie or a few episodes of your favorite television shows from Hulu to watch when camping or flying without entertainment. To download a show from Hulu, you must subscribe to either Hulu (No Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV. However, there is a free 30-day trial for Hulu (ad-free) (opens in a new tab). In addition, Hulu episodes and films can only be downloaded on mobile devices that are supported. Compatible devices include the majority of iPhones, iPods, Androids, and Amazon Fire tablets; further information about supported devices may be found here.

Not every movie or television show on Hulu is downloadable. Shows and movies that are available for download will have a directional arrow pointing downwards next to the title of the show or episode. the good news is that Hulu allows you to download up to 25 programs or movies at once.

Here Is How To Proceed.

How to get Hulu movies and television episodes

Open the Hulu App Navigate to the movie or television episode that you wish to download. If the movie or episode can be downloaded, a down-pointing arrow will appear below the title of the film or next to the title of the episode. Tap the download icon below the film's title or next to the episode's title. To download an episode of a television show, search for and choose the show. Then, navigate to the desired episode and click the download icon. When a movie or television program is downloaded, the download icon will turn white with a check mark inside.

What Are Offline Hulu Downloads?

Hulu’s offline downloads allow paying, ad-free subscribers to save material for later viewing when they are disconnected from Wi-Fi or cell connection. This functionality aligns Hulu with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which have both offered offline downloading for some time.

Hulu stated that “thousands” of TV series and movies will be available for download, although not everything on the service may be downloaded.

How Do Offline Hulu Downloads Function?

Offline downloads are unique to Hulu’s No Ads premium subscribers. This package costs $12.99 per month, compared to the service’s $6.99 per month base plan. Clearly, Hulu’s business model here is to promote its more expensive, ad-free subscription tier.

Download maximum

You can download up to 25 titles on up to five devices. Additionally, you will have up to 30 days to view downloaded content. The download of watched content will expire two days after playback has begun. You can renew it if the content is still accessible after it expires.

How to Download Television Series and Films from Hulu

To locate TV shows and movies that support offline downloading, hit the new downloads symbol in the Hulu mobile app’s menu bar and select “see what’s downloadable.” Additionally, a download symbol will display in search results for offline-viewable content.

When Will Hulu Downloads Be Available Offline?

In the United States, the Hulu app for Android, iOS, and iPadOS supports offline downloads.